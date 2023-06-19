Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Peter Drury is back! Fans thrilled as commentator gears up to replace Martin Tyler for Premier League 2023-24

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Martin Tyler's vacancy has been filled by the voice of football, Peter Drury, who has been named as Sky Sports' new lead commentator. As Sky decided not to renew his contract, Tyler, 77, stepped down from his position at the end of the season. Due to this, Sky has decided to replace their chief commentator for their coverage of the Premier League with Drury, who presently works for NBC Sports in the United States.

    Drury won't leave his position with NBC because Sky and the US broadcaster are both controlled by Comcast, and the analyst will only cover one game each week, either on Sunday, Monday, or in the middle of the week. Drury has now been named as Tyler's replacement, while Tyler isn't really leaving his position and might look for a new one at another channel.

    Throughout his tenure, Martin Tyler has called thousands of games from the Premier League, Champions League, and international competitions. One of his most enduring quotes is his "Aguero-o-o-o!!" assessment of Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal for Manchester City on the final day of the 2011–12 campaign.

    After rising through the ranks at ITV, where he was a member of the 1978 World Cup broadcasting team, Tyler's work at Sky spans the duration of the Premier League, which was established in 1992.

    Many of the people Tyler commented on and collaborated with have sent their condolences. Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, wrote on Twitter that Martin is "one of the all-time legends of the commentary box." One of the most famous commentary lines in game history is "Aguerooooo!"

    Also read: When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat

    Meanwhile, Peter Drury fans expressed joy over the news of the veteran commentator returning to SKY Sports for the upcoming Premier League season. "Commentary just got exciting for next season, Peter Drury is on the mic for next season," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Peter Drury joining the Sky sports commentating team is a massive upgrade from Martin Tyler. looking fwd to hearing him next season."

    A third Peter Drury fan added, "Signing of the summer. Simply sensational. To the sound of heralding brass, the long-gone hero returns to what was once his kingdom, ready to step into the brightest of limelights once more."

    "The way everyone is so excited about Peter Drury being on Sky Sports you can just tell he’s the best commentator in the history of Football," a fourth fan added.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter:

