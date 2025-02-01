Mohamed Salah net worth: A deep dive into Liverpool star's financials; know salary, annual income & more

Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool’s highest-paid player ever, with his recent contract extension catapulting his earnings to staggering heights.

Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool’s highest-paid player ever, with his recent contract extension catapulting his earnings to staggering heights. The Egyptian forward is now raking in 350,000 pounds per week, which amounts to an annual income of 18.2 million pounds. However, with performance bonuses tied to goals and assists, Salah’s weekly salary could soar to an impressive 400,000 pounds.

Record-Breaking Contract

Salah’s contract extension in 2022 marked a significant moment for both him and Liverpool, as it made him the club’s top earner. His weekly wages surpass those of other star players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold (180,000 pounds) and Virgil van Dijk (220,000 pounds), reinforcing the club’s policy of rewarding key players for their contributions.

Incentive-Driven Earnings

Salah’s salary is further enhanced by a series of bonuses tied to his on-field performance. These include rewards for goals and assists, which motivate the forward to maintain his outstanding level of play. With his base salary set at 350,000 pounds, Salah can potentially reach 400,000 pounds weekly if he meets specific performance targets, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Comparison to Premier League Peers

Salah’s pay is on par with the Premier League’s elite. While Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City tops the list with 400,000 pounds per week, Salah’s 350,000 pounds weekly earnings put him alongside top-tier players like Erling Haaland (375,000 pounds) and Marcus Rashford (325,000 pounds). His wages reflect his status as one of the Premier League’s brightest stars.

Offers from Saudi Arabia

In 2025, Salah was presented with a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, who were ready to pay him 65 million pounds annually. While this offer would have placed him among the highest-paid athletes globally, Salah reportedly turned down the monumental contract in favour of continuing his successful career at Anfield.

Diversified Income Streams

Beyond his football earnings, Salah enjoys a number of lucrative endorsement deals with major global brands such as Pepsi and Adidas. These endorsements contribute significantly to his overall wealth, which is estimated at an impressive 109 million pounds. Salah’s widespread popularity makes him a highly sought-after ambassador for various commercial campaigns.

Investments and Lifestyle

Salah’s financial success is also reflected in his lifestyle and investments. He owns opulent properties in both Egypt and the UK and is known for his prudent financial decisions. Off the field, Salah has become a respected figure for his charitable efforts, particularly in healthcare and education initiatives in his home country of Egypt.

Impact on Liverpool

Salah’s value to Liverpool extends far beyond his salary. Since joining the club in 2017, he has been instrumental in securing major titles, including the Premier League and Champions League. With over 100 goals in the league, Salah’s contributions on the pitch justify the hefty price tag attached to him.

Looking Ahead

Salah’s current contract runs until 2025, but his future beyond that remains uncertain. Regardless of where his career takes him, Salah’s legacy in football is already secure, both in terms of his financial achievements and his impact on the sport.

FAQs About Mo Salah’s Salary

What is Mo Salah’s weekly salary? 350,000 pounds per week.

350,000 pounds per week. Does Salah earn bonuses? Yes, his performance-related bonuses can increase his weekly earnings to 400,000 pounds.

Yes, his performance-related bonuses can increase his weekly earnings to 400,000 pounds. How does his salary compare to other players? Salah ranks among the top earners in the Premier League.

Salah ranks among the top earners in the Premier League. What is Salah’s annual income? His annual income is 18.2 million pounds, excluding endorsements.

His annual income is 18.2 million pounds, excluding endorsements. Has Salah received offers from other clubs? Yes, Al-Hilal offered him 65 million pounds annually in 2025.

Yes, Al-Hilal offered him 65 million pounds annually in 2025. What is Salah's net worth? Accord to Forbes, the Liverpool star's net worth as on October 2024 was 53 million dollars.

Salah’s financial profile is a reflection of his hard work, talent, and global appeal, ensuring his position as one of football’s highest-paid and most influential figures.

