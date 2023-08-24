Kylian Mbappe enters talks for extended PSG contract amid Real Madrid interest

After a period of uncertainty, Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe are moving towards resolving their differences. Talks of a contract extension have surfaced, indicating the possibility of the French striker staying with the club for an extended period. This development effectively quashes speculations of his highly anticipated departure during this summer.

Activating a one-year extension that would keep Mbappe at PSG until 2025 or negotiating an entirely new contract. Previously, PSG had been unwilling to let Mbappe's contract run down and had even accepted an astronomical €300 million offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. However, Mbappe turned down the offer, despite a staggering €700 million salary package for a single year, showing his lack of interest in a move to the Middle East.

Neymar's departure from PSG has played a role in altering the landscape, allowing Mbappe to take up his favoured left-wing position. It appears that Real Madrid's hesitance to meet PSG's demands for Mbappe's transfer has also influenced his decision. Although Mbappe's contract extension doesn't provide absolute clarity about his long-term future at Parc des Princes, it does guarantee his presence for the upcoming season.

Also Read: Messi's assists propel Inter Miami to US Open Cup final via penalties

While reports suggest that Mbappe is committed to PSG's project, his aspiration to join Real Madrid, a club that has shown prolonged interest in him, remains unchanged. The contract extension aligns with PSG's goal to avoid losing Mbappe on a free transfer next year, a scenario that could have severe financial and sporting repercussions. Despite this new development, the looming interest from Madrid ensures that Mbappe's future in the French capital remains uncertain.