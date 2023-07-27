Lionel Messi reaches historic milestone, scoring against 100 different opponents

Lionel Messi, the legendary footballer, reaches an extraordinary milestone in his illustrious career as he notches his 100th goal against Atlanta United.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football maestro, achieved yet another remarkable milestone in his illustrious career as he scored against Atlanta United, becoming the 100th team he has netted goals against. The Inter Miami clash marked Messi's second appearance for his latest club, and he wasted no time in making his presence felt by scoring a sensational free kick during his debut.

In his first start and leading his new team for the first time, Messi demonstrated his unparalleled skill by bagging two first-half goals, bringing his overall tally to three goals and one assist in just two games.

This extraordinary achievement has been the result of Messi's incredible journey spanning almost two decades. His footballing prowess was evident from a young age when he first made waves playing for clubs like Grandoli, Newell's Old Boys, and Barcelona's youth teams. In 2003, at the tender age of 16, Messi made his senior debut for Barcelona, embarking on a career that would define footballing greatness.

During his time with Barcelona, which lasted until 2021, Messi made a staggering 520 appearances for the club, amassing a remarkable 474 goals. With Barcelona, he secured numerous prestigious titles, including ten La Liga championships, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and seven Copa Del Rey triumphs. His contributions were instrumental in Barcelona completing two trebles, a rare feat that involves clinching three major titles in a single season.

In 2021, after an illustrious spell with Barcelona, Messi embarked on a new chapter in his career by joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a football giant in France. With PSG, Messi continued to showcase his brilliance, making 58 appearances and scoring 22 goals. He helped PSG clinch two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophee des Champions in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, respectively.

As Messi continues to dazzle the football world, his latest feat of scoring against 100 different opponents stands as a testament to his enduring legacy in the sport. The footballing world eagerly awaits further moments of magic from this football icon, who has undoubtedly etched his name in the annals of footballing history.