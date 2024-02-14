Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa faces Mohun Bagan SG for vital three points at the Fatorda stadium

    In a high-stakes clash of ISL 2023-24, FC Goa squares off against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Fatorda Stadium in Matchweek 15. FC Goa, unbeaten and vying for the top spot, aims to close the gap with league leaders Odisha FC.

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    The undefeated FC Goa squad, under the guidance of Manolo Marquez, welcomes Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in a crucial showdown at the Fatorda Stadium on February 14 at 7:30 pm IST. With eight victories and four draws, FC Goa sits just three points behind table-toppers Odisha FC (31) despite playing three games less (12) than the leaders (15).

    A victory in this encounter would level FC Goa with Odisha FC, potentially securing the top spot and strengthening their claim for the League Winners Shield. FC Goa dominated Mohun Bagan SG in their previous encounter with a 4-1 win in December, showcasing their prowess at the Salt Lake Stadium.

    Mohun Bagan SG, coming off a 2-0 victory against Hyderabad FC, aims to capitalise on underperforming stars like Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings, aiming for improved performances in the remaining 10 league matches.

    Head-to-Head:

    Played: 7
    FC Goa Wins: 2
    Mohun Bagan SG Wins: 4
    Draws: 1

    Team News: 

    FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez acknowledges challenges with injuries to Sandesh Jhingan and Victor Rodriguez but emphasizes a consistent playing style. Mohun Bagan SG head coach Antonio Lopez Habas focuses on team-oriented analysis, prioritizing his players and maintaining focus on their side.

    Key Players to watch out:

    - Jay Gupta (FC Goa): The 22-year-old fullback has been exceptional this season, contributing offensively with two goals and two assists while maintaining defensive solidity with 12 interceptions and 20 clearances. Gupta's well-rounded abilities will be crucial against Mohun Bagan SG.

    - Sahal Abdul Samad (Mohun Bagan SG): The attacking midfielder has made a significant impact with four assists in eight games, showcasing his ability to create opportunities in the final third. Sahal's role in setting up goals and finding spaces will be pivotal against FC Goa.

    Where to Watch:

    Fans can catch the action on linear channels like Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 3 SD (English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Bengali), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), News 18 Kerala (Malayalam – select matches), & DD Bangla (Bengali). Live streaming is available on JioCinema, and OneFootball provides ISL live streams and highlights across more than 190 countries.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky lauds team's performance over East Bengal FC; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
