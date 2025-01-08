Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Elon Musk's father Errol made a big claim on his son acquiring Liverpool FC, one of the leading football clubs in Europe with a market valuation of $5.37 billion.

World's richest person on the planet Elon Musk's father Errol has recently claimed that his son expressed his desire to buy Liverpool Football Club (LFC).

The Liverpool FC is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, the American multinational sports holding company founded by John W. Henry and Tom Werner. Werner is the chairman of the club. The LFC is one of the leading clubs in Europe, having won 19 Premier League titles and 5 Champions League triumphs.

In an interview with Times Radio, Eroll Musk said that his billionaire son has the desire to buy the Liverpool Football Club, which has a valuation of $5.37 billion, but he downplayed the possibility of acquistion of the club.

"I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.” Eroll said.

"Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. Elon would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.” he added.

The billionaire entrepreneur who is the chairman of Tesla and Space X doesn't know any sporting clubs, but he once said that he would be buying Manchester United Football Club. In 2022, Elon Musk took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Errol Musk revealed that the family link to the city of Liverpool, saying that Elon's grandmother was born in Liverpool and they have their relatives residing there.

"His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool." he said.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased Liverpool Football Club for £300 million from American businessmen George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2010. However, the FSG has not specified or indicated on selling the club. In 2023, Fenway Sports Group acquired minority stake in US investment firm Dynasty Equity. Meanwhile, FSG has not received any approaches with regards to the acquisition of the LFC.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League points table, with 46 points. In the Champions League, Liverpool finished the group stage on top of the table and qualified for the knockout phase of the tournament.

