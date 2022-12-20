'Greedy' FIFA President Infantino trolled for suggesting to hold World Cup every three years

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emboldened by the commercial success of Qatar 2022, FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to hold the World Cup every three years as part of a long-term plan to revolutionise international football.

    Emboldened by the commercial success of Qatar 2022, FIFA President Gianni Infantino aims to transform international football over the long term by holding the World Cup every three years.

    Last week, Infantino revealed his lofty goals by saying that an expanded Club World Cup will take place in 2025 despite not having the support of players, clubs, or international federations.

    The FIFA president believes that the World Cup's recent staging in the midst of Europe's winter has changed the game and demonstrated the sport's potential for further expansion and globalisation.

    Despite concerns about player exhaustion and widespread injuries, the World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been a riveting spectacle, and the tournament brought in a record 6.2 billion pounds in revenue, up 840 million pounds from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    Long-term, Infantino hopes to implement a radical new tournament schedule that alternates between the Club World Cup and continental competitions like the European Championships and the World Cup every three years.

    Since negotiations between interested parties over the 2024– 2030 international calendar are nearly finished, changes cannot be made until after the 2030 World Cup. However, conversations over the issue have started behind the scenes.

    By declaring last week that he plans to run for three consecutive terms as FIFA president, which would keep him in office until 2031, Infantino has given himself time to put his revolution into action.

    Despite Africa and Asia supporting the idea, the 52-year-old will have a tough time getting a new three-year cycle approved.

    Arsene Wenger had pushed for the World Cup to be held every two years, but UEFA and CONMEBOL joined forces to block the idea, and they are certain to oppose FIFA's newest invention.

    Infantino's suggestion has sparked massive outrage among football enthusiasts, who believe that the idea of holding a World Cup once in three years is only for the money and that the governing body does not care about players' well-being.

    "This is insane. The only thing they actually want to "revolutionize" is the profits they milk from the event," noted one irked fan on Twitter.

    Another added, "This guy is such a moron. Leave it as it is and stop being greedy. I really cannot stand Infantino."

    "Translation: FIFA can get 4 WC’s in next 12 years instead of 3. That’s an extra 7.5 billion in revenue. That’s FIFA’s “Revolution," said a third annoyed football lover.

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on the micro-blogging site:

