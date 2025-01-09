First time in 154 years! Ashley Young could face son Tyler in Everton vs Peterborough FA Cup clash

When Everton were drawn to play against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup, Ashley Young took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wow... dreams might come true. #GoosebumpsMoment #YoungVsYoung."

football For time First time in 154 years! Ashley Young could face son Tyler in Everton vs Peterborough FA Cup clash hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

For the first time in 154 years of the FA Cup, father and son will potentially face each other on opposing teams in a competitive match on Friday, January 10. The history is likely to be written when Everton's veteran player Ashley Young faces off against his 18-year-old son Tyler, who plays for Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup at Everton Stadium in Liverpool. 

No father and son have played against each other in the history of a prestigious tournament since 1871. Peterborough United arrived in Everton to play the third-round match of the ongoing FA Cup season. Tyler Young joined Peterborough on a one-year contract after getting football training at Liverpool Academy and made his club debut against Stevenage F.C in an EFL match. 

When Everton were drawn to play against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup, Ashley Young took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wow... dreams might come true. #GoosebumpsMoment #YoungVsYoung." The news of the possible face-off between a father and son left the fans in excitement and in anticipation to witness an unprecendented moment in the competition's history. 

However, it remains unsure whether Tyler Young will get to play for Peterborough against Everton. The team's manager Darren Ferguson, son of legendary football coach Sir Alex, confirmed that Tyler will be on the bench and chances of playing depends on the way the match will progress. He added that youngster couldn't have asked for a better role model than his father. 

"Tyler will be on the bench though I can’t guarantee he’s going to get on,’ he confirmed on Wednesday. ‘I think the way the game is going will determine that," Fergusson told Daily Mail. 

"He’s a talented boy. He couldn’t have a better role model than his dad, still playing at nearly 40. To do that, you have to be at it every day. It is a great example for all my young players." he added. 

Also read: Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Ashley Young is one of the well-known names in the footballing world. The 39-year-old veteran player won Premier League title in 2013, FA Cup in 2016 and Europa League in 2019 with Manchester United. He was appointed as the captain of the side in 2019. After spending nine years with the Red Devils from 2011 to 2020, Young moved to Inter Milan with he won Serie A title in 2020. In 2021, Ashley Young was signed by Aston Villa and played three seasons with the club before moving to Everton in 2023. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins participation in jeopardy? Australian skipper to undergo scans for sore ankle hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins participation in jeopardy? Australian skipper to undergo scans for sore ankle

football Graham Potter appointed new head coach of West Ham United, lauds club's fanbase in first statement snt

Graham Potter appointed new head coach of West Ham United, lauds club's fanbase in first statement

NZ vs SL, 2nd ODI: 'Flying beast' Nathan Smith's stunning catch to dismiss Eshan Malinga goes viral (WATCH) hrd

NZ vs SL, 2nd ODI: 'Flying beast' Nathan Smith's stunning catch to dismiss Eshan Malinga goes viral (WATCH)

Bumrah doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025? Pacer consults NZ surgeon for back injury, sparks speculations hrd

Bumrah doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025? Pacer consults NZ surgeon for back injury, sparks speculations

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chahal left out of Haryana squad for knockouts amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chahal left out of Haryana squad for knockouts amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree

Recent Stories

Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset AJR

Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, parana time, puja vidhi, significance and more RBA

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, parana time, puja vidhi, significance and more

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH) vkp

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH)

Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma dmn

BREAKING: Three Naxalites killed in fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sargun Mehta 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion gcw

Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon