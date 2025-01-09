First time in 154 years! Ashley Young could face son Tyler in Everton vs Peterborough FA Cup clash

When Everton were drawn to play against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup, Ashley Young took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wow... dreams might come true. #GoosebumpsMoment #YoungVsYoung."

For the first time in 154 years of the FA Cup, father and son will potentially face each other on opposing teams in a competitive match on Friday, January 10. The history is likely to be written when Everton's veteran player Ashley Young faces off against his 18-year-old son Tyler, who plays for Peterborough United in the third round of the FA Cup at Everton Stadium in Liverpool.

No father and son have played against each other in the history of a prestigious tournament since 1871. Peterborough United arrived in Everton to play the third-round match of the ongoing FA Cup season. Tyler Young joined Peterborough on a one-year contract after getting football training at Liverpool Academy and made his club debut against Stevenage F.C in an EFL match.

When Everton were drawn to play against Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup, Ashley Young took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Wow... dreams might come true. #GoosebumpsMoment #YoungVsYoung." The news of the possible face-off between a father and son left the fans in excitement and in anticipation to witness an unprecendented moment in the competition's history.

However, it remains unsure whether Tyler Young will get to play for Peterborough against Everton. The team's manager Darren Ferguson, son of legendary football coach Sir Alex, confirmed that Tyler will be on the bench and chances of playing depends on the way the match will progress. He added that youngster couldn't have asked for a better role model than his father.

"Tyler will be on the bench though I can’t guarantee he’s going to get on,’ he confirmed on Wednesday. ‘I think the way the game is going will determine that," Fergusson told Daily Mail.

"He’s a talented boy. He couldn’t have a better role model than his dad, still playing at nearly 40. To do that, you have to be at it every day. It is a great example for all my young players." he added.

Ashley Young is one of the well-known names in the footballing world. The 39-year-old veteran player won Premier League title in 2013, FA Cup in 2016 and Europa League in 2019 with Manchester United. He was appointed as the captain of the side in 2019. After spending nine years with the Red Devils from 2011 to 2020, Young moved to Inter Milan with he won Serie A title in 2020. In 2021, Ashley Young was signed by Aston Villa and played three seasons with the club before moving to Everton in 2023.

