Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Italy's last-minute heroics secure dramatic 1-1 draw against Croatia; heartbreak for Modric

    In a thrilling Euro 2024 Group B clash at Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Italy and Croatia battled to a 1-1 draw that saw Italy snatch a crucial point in dramatic fashion on Monday night.

    football Euro 2024: Italy's last-minute heroics secure dramatic 1-1 draw against Croatia; heartbreak for Modric snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 2:54 AM IST

    In a pulsating Euro 2024 Group B encounter held at the iconic Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Italy salvaged a crucial point against Croatia with a last-gasp equalizer, snatching a 1-1 draw on Monday night. Initially facing the prospect of settling for third place after Real Madrid legend Luka Modric's goal from a rebound off Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy staged a remarkable comeback. Mattia Zaccagni's stunning curling strike in stoppage time shattered Croatian hopes and propelled Italy into second place, turning the match on its head in the final moments.

    Also read: Euro 2024: Spain knocks out Albania with Torres' decisive goal in 1-0 victory, secures third consecutive win

    The highly-anticipated Euro 2024 encounter began with high intensity as both teams sought early dominance. Italy's stalwart goalkeeper Donnarumma showcased his prowess early on with a spectacular save, denying Luka Sucic's powerful long-range effort destined for the top corner.

    Italy had their chances too, notably through Alessandro Bastoni, who squandered a golden opportunity with a point-blank header straight into Dominik Livakovic's hands, courtesy of a pinpoint cross from Nicolo Barella.

    The game took a dramatic turn shortly after halftime when Croatia were awarded a penalty for a handball by Davide Frattesi. Luka Modric stepped up, but Donnarumma once again proved unbeatable, making a remarkable save to deny the Croatian captain. However, Ante Budimir's follow-up effort was also thwarted by Donnarumma, only for Modric to pounce on the rebound and give Croatia the lead.

    With Italy facing the prospect of finishing third in the group, tension mounted as they pushed for an equalizer. Bastoni had another chance to redeem himself with another header, but the ball sailed over the bar, much to the frustration of coach Luciano Spalletti.

    As the match entered its dying moments and Croatia looked set to secure a vital victory, Italy conjured up a moment of magic. In the 90th minute of stoppage time, Mattia Zaccagni delivered a stunning curling strike into the top corner, leaving Livakovic rooted to the spot and sending the Italian bench into jubilation.

    The late equalizer not only salvaged a point for Italy but also propelled them into second place in the group standings, leapfrogging Croatia. The draw was a bitter pill for Croatia, who were moments away from celebrating their progression into the next round.

    Italy's performance, although lackluster for much of the game, showcased their resilience and ability to capitalize on critical moments. The result sets up an intriguing final group stage match scenario, with both teams now looking ahead to their next challenges in the tournament.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 2:54 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Euro 2024: Spain knocks out Albania with Torres' decisive goal in 1-0 victory, secures third consecutive win snt

    Euro 2024: Spain knocks out Albania with Torres' decisive goal in 1-0 victory, secures third consecutive win

    Badla pura hua Internet abuzz as Rohit Sharma special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia snt

    'Badla pura hua': Internet abuzz as Rohit special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Sangram Singh talks about being the first Indian make wrestler at MMA; his diet, fitness and more

    T20 WC 2024: Have South Africa finally shed 'chokers' tag? Shamsi lauds 'new Proteas' team after win over WI snt

    T20 WC 2024: Have South Africa finally shed 'chokers' tag? Shamsi lauds 'new Proteas' team after win over WI

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024: Spain knocks out Albania with Torres' decisive goal in 1-0 victory, secures third consecutive win snt

    Euro 2024: Spain knocks out Albania with Torres' decisive goal in 1-0 victory, secures third consecutive win

    Karishma Kapoor turns 50: 7 best movies of the actress ATG

    Karishma Kapoor turns 50: 7 best movies of the actress

    Badla pura hua Internet abuzz as Rohit Sharma special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia snt

    'Badla pura hua': Internet abuzz as Rohit special takes India to T20 WC 2024 semis with win over Australia

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs AUS: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma sets array of records in one day, smashes Babar Azam's feat

    Is Ayodhya's Ram Temple roof leaking? Construction committee chairman Nripndra Misra denies design, construction issue snt

    Is Ayodhya's Ram Temple roof leaking? Construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra denies design issue

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon