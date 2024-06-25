Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Spain knocks out Albania with Torres' decisive goal in 1-0 victory, secures third consecutive win

    In a captivating Group B encounter at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, Spain edged out Albania with a narrow 1-0 victory in their Euro 2024 showdown on Monday night. 

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 2:36 AM IST

    In a captivating Group B encounter at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, Spain edged out Albania with a narrow 1-0 victory in their Euro 2024 showdown on Monday night. The match, marked by moments of skill and drama, saw Ferran Torres's early strike prove decisive as Spain eliminated Albania with their third consecutive win of the tournament.

    La Roja have won their first three matches in a European Championship for the first time since 2008, the year they went on to win the entire tournament.

    The game started with Albania displaying a spirited effort, seeking a win that could bolster their tournament aspirations. Spain, despite making ten changes to their starting lineup, initially struggled to assert control as Albania pressed forward energetically.

    However, it was Spain who drew first blood in the 13th minute when Ferran Torres broke the deadlock. The goal came from a precise through ball delivered by Dani Olmo, splitting Albania's defense. Torres clinically finished off the post, showcasing Spain's trademark efficiency in front of goal.

    However, it was Olmo who truly stole the spotlight, inching closer to a remarkable milestone. The RB Leipzig playmaker's assist put him within just one of Cesc Fabregas's record for assists at the European Championships, achieving this feat in only seven appearances.

    Despite Spain's eventual dominance in possession and chances created, they faced a nervy moment in the first half. Goalkeeper David Raya inadvertently smashed a clearance against his own defender, Aymeric Laporte, leading to a tense moment before Raya managed to gather the rebound, preventing a potential embarrassing mishap.

    As the second half commenced, Spain looked to extend their lead early on. Joselu came close to doubling Spain's advantage, skillfully maneuvering past his marker in the box but narrowly missing the target with his shot, much to Albania's relief.

    Albania, however, refused to capitulate and mounted several counter-attacks of their own. Armando Broja, in particular, tested Spain's defense with a powerful shot from a tight angle, forcing a sharp save from goalkeeper David Raya.

    In the end, despite Albania's spirited efforts, Spain held on to claim a vital victory, securing three crucial points in their Euro 2024 campaign and ultimately emerging as the winners of Group B.

