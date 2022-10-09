Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Inter Miami?

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United continues to remain uncertain. Also, his low-key form is not making his case any good. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Inter Miami is willing to have him.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring his worst start to a football season. Playing for English giants Manchester United, he has managed just a goal in nine matches, while he has also not been a regular starter for the club in the past few matches, with club head coach Erik ten Hag using him mainly as a backup. He was heavily linked to an exit from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window but failed to get a suitable buyer. It seems he will force a move during January, while Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami is willing to have his services.

    Ronaldo's last outing for United was on Thursday during the UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash away to Omonia Nicosia, which the former won 3-2. However, the Portuguese failed to find the net, as he struggled with his scoring abilities and even failed to convert the chances created for him, as he was visibly frustrated with his performance.

    Meanwhile, as per The Daily Star, Miami, owned by former United legend David Beckham, is willing to offer Ronaldo £30 million each year. The Portuguese regularly visits Florida and could be ready to join the American club in January, as fellow former United legend and club head coach Phil Neville is looking to bring him as the ideal replacement for a retiring Gonzalo Higuain.

    However, the report adds that Miami might not be willing to pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo and would want him to join on a free transfer. The Portuguese's current contract with United expires at the end of the season. Thus, it is likely that Miami and Ronnie would negotiate with the Red Devils to terminate his contract for the remaining six months and let him move to the United States of America (USA) for free.

