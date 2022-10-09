Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United continues to remain uncertain. Also, his low-key form is not making his case any good. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Inter Miami is willing to have him.

Image credit: Getty

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring his worst start to a football season. Playing for English giants Manchester United, he has managed just a goal in nine matches, while he has also not been a regular starter for the club in the past few matches, with club head coach Erik ten Hag using him mainly as a backup. He was heavily linked to an exit from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window but failed to get a suitable buyer. It seems he will force a move during January, while Major League Soccer's (MLS) Inter Miami is willing to have his services.

Image credit: Getty

Ronaldo's last outing for United was on Thursday during the UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash away to Omonia Nicosia, which the former won 3-2. However, the Portuguese failed to find the net, as he struggled with his scoring abilities and even failed to convert the chances created for him, as he was visibly frustrated with his performance. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'FROM THIS POINT, DOES IT LOOK LIKE LIVERPOOL WILL BE CHAMPION?' - KLOPP

Image credit: Getty

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Star, Miami, owned by former United legend David Beckham, is willing to offer Ronaldo £30 million each year. The Portuguese regularly visits Florida and could be ready to join the American club in January, as fellow former United legend and club head coach Phil Neville is looking to bring him as the ideal replacement for a retiring Gonzalo Higuain.

Image credit: Getty