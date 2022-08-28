Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durand Cup 2022, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Probables, predictions, when and where to watch

    ATK Mohun Bagan will play its first derby of the year as it takes on arch-rival East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2022 in Kolkata on Sunday. Here are all the details regarding this enthraling tie.

    football Durand Cup 2022, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ATKMB vs EB: Probables, predictions, when and where to watch live streaming-ayh
    Sunday would be a blockbuster day for the Indians. While arch-rivals India and Pakistan would clash on cricketing terms during the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium, there would also be something on the football front. It would be the all-important Kolkata derby between fierce rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Slatlake Stadium) in Kolkata. Also, it would be the first time in over 900 days that fans will witness the derby in attendance, with the venue being sold out. Meanwhile, here are details regarding this high-voltage clash.

    Probable XI
    ATKMB:     Vishal Kaith; Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh; Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri; Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco and Hugo Boumous.
    EB: Kamaljit Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Aniket Jadhav, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman; Amarjit Singh, Tuhin Das and Eliandro.

    Things to know

    • In the last five meetings between the two, ATKMB has won on all occasions.
    • The last competitive match won by EB was in January against Fc Goa during the Indian Super League.
    • Both sides have won the Durand Cup in record 16 instances.

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 28, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
    Time: 6.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports18 1 and Sports18 Khel (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Voot and Jio TV
    Prediction: Given the current form of both sides, ATKMB looks like the outright favourite

