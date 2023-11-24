Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Despite facing potential 4-year ban, Paul Pogba 'optimistic' of return to pitch after failed doping test

    Paul Pogba maintains an optimistic outlook on his future return to the pitch. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his career, Pogba remains resilient, expressing hope and determination as he navigates the challenges arising from the doping controversy.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Paul Pogba, the midfielder from France and Juventus is facing a ban of four years due to a positive test following his club's Serie A match against Udinese on August 20, a game in which he did not participate. DHEA, a substance known to naturally enhance testosterone levels, was detected in the 30-year-old's system. Italy's national anti-doping tribunal provisionally suspended Pogba, initiating the possibility of a sporting trial to determine the extent of any sanctions.

    There are speculations that Juventus might terminate Pogba's £130,000-a-week contract in the event of a ban, marking an abrupt end to his underwhelming second stint with the club. Despite the uncertain situation, Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, conveyed to Sky Sports that the French World Cup winner remains optimistic and dedicated to returning to the pitch.

    Pimenta emphasised Pogba's commitment to abide by the rules, stating that he never intended to violate any regulations. Reports suggest a potential four-year ban for Pogba if no plea deal is reached, with a possibility of a two-year suspension if he admits responsibility.

    Following the initial precautionary ban by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal, Pogba had three days to request his B sample, which yielded the same result. Currently barred from training with the Juventus squad, Pogba is engaged in a personalised program with his trainer, utilising the gym and swimming pool.

    Struggling with various injuries since rejoining from Manchester United in July 2022, Pogba had limited game time last season, featuring in only 10 matches and starting just one. Although he has made two appearances for Juventus this season, both have been as a substitute.

    Pogba's teammate, Adrien Rabiot, expressed his hope for the mildest possible sanction for Pogba, acknowledging the challenging circumstances he is facing and praising his resilience in coping with the situation.

