Amid 'deport Cristiano Ronaldo' calls in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr star receives offer from boyhood club

Cristiano Ronaldo faces the flak of Saudi Arabian people amid calls for deportation following his recent obscene gesture. Meanwhile, he has reportedly received an offer from his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is in a precarious situation following his recent deed. On Wednesday, following Al-Nassr's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, which was an away tie, the home fans taunted Ronnie with chants of his long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi, thus infuriating the Portuguese.

Irritated by the constant chants, as he was walking off the pitch after the full-time whistle, he made an indecent gesture towards the fans where he was seen touching his genitals. As a result, Saudi fans called for his deportation, while a country lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed vowed to file a deportation petition against him.

ALSO READ: EPL title race - Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

"Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn't know how to react. Cristiano's behaviour is a crime. An indecent public act is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will present a petition to the Public Ministry regarding the issue," bin Ahmed was quoted as saying by Fichajes.

Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty, Ronaldo reportedly has received an offer from his boyhood home club Sporting Lisbon. As per El Nacional, the Portuguese is not entirely happy with his maiden Asian stint so far, and with the Leões being aware of it, they have been keeping an eye on the situation and have come up with an offer for him.

ALSO READ: EPL - After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Man City showdown

It must be noted that Ronaldo's senior career journey began with Sporting, where he played for a season and scored five goals in 31 senior-level ties across competitions before moving to English giants Manchester United, where he kicked off his legendary career. While his mother has been desperate for him to return home and finish his career in Lisbon, it remains to be seen if it would be viable for the Portuguese and what conditions the Leoes present, given that the club is not financially strong enough to afford his pay.