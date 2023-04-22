Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid 'deport Cristiano Ronaldo' calls in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr star receives offer from boyhood club

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces the flak of Saudi Arabian people amid calls for deportation following his recent obscene gesture. Meanwhile, he has reportedly received an offer from his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon.

    football Amid deport Cristiano Ronaldo calls in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr star receives offer from boyhood club Sporting CP Lisbon-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is in a precarious situation following his recent deed. On Wednesday, following Al-Nassr's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, which was an away tie, the home fans taunted Ronnie with chants of his long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi, thus infuriating the Portuguese.

    Irritated by the constant chants, as he was walking off the pitch after the full-time whistle, he made an indecent gesture towards the fans where he was seen touching his genitals. As a result, Saudi fans called for his deportation, while a country lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed vowed to file a deportation petition against him.

    ALSO READ: EPL title race - Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

    "Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn't know how to react. Cristiano's behaviour is a crime. An indecent public act is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will present a petition to the Public Ministry regarding the issue," bin Ahmed was quoted as saying by Fichajes.

    Meanwhile, amid the uncertainty, Ronaldo reportedly has received an offer from his boyhood home club Sporting Lisbon. As per El Nacional, the Portuguese is not entirely happy with his maiden Asian stint so far, and with the Leões being aware of it, they have been keeping an eye on the situation and have come up with an offer for him.

    ALSO READ: EPL - After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Man City showdown

    It must be noted that Ronaldo's senior career journey began with Sporting, where he played for a season and scored five goals in 31 senior-level ties across competitions before moving to English giants Manchester United, where he kicked off his legendary career. While his mother has been desperate for him to return home and finish his career in Lisbon, it remains to be seen if it would be viable for the Portuguese and what conditions the Leoes present, given that the club is not financially strong enough to afford his pay.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Harbhajan Singh shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 ICC World Cup revelation-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Harbhajan shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 World Cup revelation

    football premier league arsenal vs southampton manchester city erling haaland tweet after final whistle sparks meme fest snt

    EPL title race: Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

    football EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Manchester City showdown-ayh

    EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Man City showdown

    IPL 2023: CSK Chennai Super Kings suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update

    Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK vs SRH: Is IPL 2023 the 'last phase' of MS Dhoni career?-ayh

    Is IPL 2023 the 'last phase' of MS Dhoni's career?

    Recent Stories

    Uorfi Javed BIKINI PICS: TV actress drops sexy photos on Instagram account ADC

    Uorfi Javed BIKINI PICS: TV actress drops sexy photos on Instagram account

    Apple 15 inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip latest M3 chipset release may take time Report gcw

    Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air to come with M2 chip, latest M3 chipset release may take time: Report

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Harbhajan Singh shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 ICC World Cup revelation-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Harbhajan shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 World Cup revelation

    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport 2 arrested gcw

    Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes Rs 50 lakh worth from Bengaluru airport, 2 arrested

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's Blue Tick: I don't need Elon Musk's verification ADC

    Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee on Twitter's BlueTick: I don’t need Elon Musk’s verification

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon