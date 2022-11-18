Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo vs Man United: Fans go berserk after club mulls over legal action following explosive interview

    Manchester United have begun taking “appropriate steps” in response to disgrunted striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 8:19 PM IST

    From a Manchester United icon to an outcast, Cristiano Ronaldo's life at Old Trafford is nearing a shocking and tragic end. Days after the Portuguese talisman gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan lashing out at the Premier League giants for betraying him, the Red Devils have begun taking "appropriate steps".

    During the startlingly direct two-part interview, which aired on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday, Ronaldo burned bridges with Manchester United, taking scathing shots at everyone from the Glazer family and club management to his players and manager Erik ten Hag.

    Also read: 'It's true': Cristiano Ronaldo shockingly admits turning down 350 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian club

    The 37-year-old striker appeared to be pitching for a new team in January when he said he can still score goals at the highest level. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in Qatar with Portugal in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

    The interview has shocked Manchester United, although they haven't said much in the media about it. However, in a statement on Friday which hinted Ronaldo could face fresh disciplinary action, the club said: "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

    According to reports, the club is considering legal action to terminate Ronaldo's contract at Old Trafford. This latest development has sparked a massive social media outburst, with some fans suggesting this is what the Portuguese talisman wanted.

    Also read: Revealed: What does Cristiano Ronaldo truly think about arch-rival Lionel Messi

    "Exactly what he wanted. Checkmate," said one fan on Twitter. Another supporter said, "They could've sold him to Chelsea in Jan but instead will hive him away for free and Chelsea will have one extra game to use him in. If he plays and scores vs Bournemouth and Chelsea finish 0-3 points above United they fucked up."

    A third enthusiast added, "No respect lost for Ronaldo. Time for him to move on, big balls for calling out the Glazers."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

