Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa (See Pictures)

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest modern-day footballers, while debate continues as to who is the true Greatest of All-Time, alongside Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. However, it can be admitted that Ronaldo has been an inspiration for millions of youths worldwide. On the same note, his statue has been installed in the Indian state of Goa.

It has been done to inspire the youths of the state and the country to take up the sport of football seriously. The statue has been set up in the Panaji region of the state, weighing around 410 kg and costing around ₹12 lakh. It happens to be Ronaldo's first-ever statue in the country.

Speaking on the same, Goa minister Michael Lobo told ANI that this has been done to inspire the youths and take the sport in the country to the next level. Lobo also reckoned that the government, municipality, and the panchayat would work to provide the young footballing kids with the proper infrastructure, reasonable football grounds, along with futsal grounds.

Lobo also emphasised the need for having appropriate coaches. At the same time, he felt that the government should hire former footballers for the role. He recalled that being the second-most populous country in the world, India is still far behind in football, and it's about time the process to make it a football powerhouse begins with this one small step.

"There are some people who have opposed the installation of the statue, and I think they are the staunch football haters. They don't consider football as a religion. Football is a game where everyone is equal, irrespective of caste, colour, religion, etc. Still, these people are opposing it with black flags. I can't say anything about them and just want to bow down to them," Lobo concluded.