Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Barcelona's Pedri chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

Barcelona's young sensation Pedri, who has expressed his desire to win more titles for the Catalan club, has offered his opinion on the age-old debate - Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who is better?

It is perhaps one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better striker remains a question that continues to grip fans worldwide. While the Manchester United icon's campaign under Erik ten Hag remains a matter of speculation, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has a point to prove to critics. While supporters will keep a close eye on two of the greatest footballers of all time in a World Cup year, Barcelona's young sensation Pedro Gonzalez 'Pedri' has offered his opinion on the age-old debate.

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) is an amazing player, a total show watching him score goals. But for me, (Lionel) Messi is more complete, a player who gives you all so for me, I keep with Leo Messi", Pedri told TCL as their official brand ambassador, as relayed by SPORF.

When asked how does it feel to play for FC Barcelona, Pedri said, "For me it means everything. It is the club of my dreams, where I always wanted to be. Luckyily I am enjoying this at the moment and for me everyday is special just to go to train there. I enjoy everyday that I am there."

Asked about why is it special to play in the Champions League, Pedri added, "As a tournament, it is very complicated to play, if you have a bad game you are out of the competition. The winners are always the ones with a very strong mentality. It's a cup we have not won very often, so I hope to help the club win a couple more of them."

"I've always said that Barcelona is always a candidate to win all the titles, and especially now with new players. This is how we want to start all competitions to try win all the titles," the Barcelona teenager concluded.

The Spanish international's answer to the Ronaldo vs Messi debate is not surprising, given that he played alongside the Argentine legend during his final season at the club when he amassed an incredible 38 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. Pedri's opinion is undoubtedly influenced by the fact that the youngster has shared time with Messi not only in training sessions but also on the field, where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has changed the course of a game single-handedly.

Additionally, the chance to play with perhaps the greatest player in Barcelona's history has always motivated each player who has joined the La Liga giants over the years. It is difficult to find fault with the 19-year-old's justification for the Ronaldo-Messi debate, despite his connections to the Catalan team.

