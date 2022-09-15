UCL 2022-23: 'Was quite sure I was going to be followed' - Haaland on City's winner vs Dortmund

Manchester City continued its winning run in the UEFA Champions League. On Wednesday, it beat Borussia Dortmund at home, thanks to Erling Haaland's winner, while he was sure of his former club players targeting him.

English champion Manchester City is displaying convincing football gameplay and skills. On Wednesday, it faced off against German giants Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 at the Etihad Stadium, as the former pipped with a 2-1 win, with John Stones (80) and Erling Haaland (84) scoring for the hosts. Meanwhile, Haaland was in the spotlight as he was up against his former side, having moved to England from Germany this summer. In a pre-match video, he was candidly saying to a BVB staff, "Don't beat me up". Meanwhile, he was also aware that his former club players would target him.

While talking to BT Sports after the success, Haaland said, "They didn't stop me. I scored. They played well. They were good. They were good. I was sure I would be followed the whole game because Edin [Terzic] knows me very well. Dortmund was excellent today. In the end, the three points are what matter. It is what we are, which is why we must play. In the end, I'm proud of the last 20-25 minutes. Two great goals today. Mine was a bit better, honestly! In the end, a crucial win," added Haaland.

ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23 - GUARDIOLA ALL-PRAISE FOR DORTMUND'S BELLINGHAM AS CITY EDGES PAST

Haaland poured cold water on Dortmund's impressive defensive work, while midfielder Jude Bellingham impressed with the opening goal for the German outfit. On an exciting note, City is now unbeaten in its last 21 UCL home matches, having won 19 and drawing a couple. It is the longest such streak by an English side since Chelsea between 2006-09, when it was unbeaten in 21 games.

Fellow goal-scorer Stones said after the victory, "The manager wants us in those sorts of areas for things like that, and to control the counter-attack as well, we're in good positions for balls that come outside the box. It was one of those things. I got a few shouts and just decided to pull the trigger."