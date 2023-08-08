Will Mbappe join Messi in Major League Soccer until Real Madrid move comes through?

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's football future has taken a new turn as Major League Soccer (MLS) emerges with an intriguing proposition. While Real Madrid bides its time, MLS is reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing the French superstar to the United States on a short-term deal.

The ongoing saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future remains a focal point in both Spanish and French football news. The French striker continues to train separately from the main squad, intensifying speculation after Paris Saint-Germain's return from their pre-season tour in Japan.

As the stalemate persists, it becomes evident that Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe, and Real Madrid are in a standoff, each anticipating a move from the other party to initiate discussions. Reports indicate that Real Madrid is prepared to engage in negotiations if Kylian Mbappe publicly expresses his desire to depart from Parc des Princes.

Yet, this potential declaration comes with a notable caveat – it could result in the forfeiture of Mbappe's loyalty bonuses, which, depending on sources, could amount to a substantial sum ranging from €60 million to €100 million.

A recent report from the Daily Record, as cited by Catalan sources, introduces a novel angle to the situation. Apart from the Saudi Pro League's interest, Major League Soccer (MLS) has shown a keen interest in bringing Mbappe to the United States on a temporary basis. Contrasting with proposals from the Middle East, which suggested a year-long contract with potential earnings of up to €700 million, including image rights, Mbappe reportedly dismissed the idea of relocating to that region.

MLS, however, is actively exploring methods to facilitate a short-term stint for Mbappe, possibly creating an opportunity for him to share the league with Lionel Messi once again. This approach, reminiscent of the Messi deal, might require sponsor support and the involvement of platforms like Apple TV for it to materialise. The allure of Mbappe's marketing influence and the substantial revenue he could generate is expected to attract the necessary backing.

Nevertheless, enticing Mbappe to dedicate a year of his career to MLS could be a complex endeavour. Unlike Messi, who has achieved many milestones in his career, Mbappe is arguably reaching the zenith of his playing abilities. At present, such a move appears unlikely, given Mbappe's ambition and doubts about whether PSG would willingly bench him for an entire season.

