Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star

Manchester United Marcus Rashford has been in the news recently amid the speculations of leaving the club in January transfer window, with top European clubs expressing their interest to secure his signature.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is one of the star players who are currently in the middle of transfer speculations. The Red Devils’ boss Ruben Amorim had reportedly approved of his departure from the club in the January transfer window, ending England international’s 20 years association with the club. Many top European clubs have expressed their interest in signing Manchester United. Though the rumours are spreading like wildfire about his potential move to West Ham United and Barcelona, there has been no official confirmation yet from Old Trafford about his next club. Here are the possible destinations for Marcus Rashford

West Ham United is among the frontrunners in securing the signature of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. With the arrival of new manager Graham Potter, who succeeded Julen Lopetgui in the middle of the ongoing season, efforts were made in order to have England International on the board. One main factor that is likely to help the Hammers is that Marcus Rashford is not keen to leave England football and prefers staying in the Premier League. This could make West Ham United an appealing option for him and the club.

AS Monaco emerged as one of the strong contenders to sign Rashford in the transfer window this January. Despite other clubs seeming to have issues to agree with the Manchester United star’s wages, Monaco stated that the club was willing to offer a ‘realistic package’ to have him on the squad in January. The Italian club is currently on the spot in the ongoing Ligue 1 season and the signing of Marcus Rashford could prove a major bolster to their attacking options.



FC Barcelona became the latest to enter the race to sign Marcus Rashford in the upcoming transfer window. They were planning to have him on loan, which could potentially make it permanent. Despite the struggling financial situation, Blugrana were reportedly going all out to secure the signature of Rashford. According to the recent reports, the FCB sporting director Deco had held talks with representatives of Manchester United’s star, with the club looking at an option of signing him on loan until end of the season.



Premier Club club and Manchester United’s rival Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their desire to sign Rashford in the January transfer window. The Spurs are looking to strengthen their squad in the ongoing season and Marcus Rashford are those players in consideration for the signing.The boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to boost the club’s attacking forward and Rashford suits their profile as a versatile forward. Though Hotspurs are unlikely to qualify for the next Champions League as they are currently at the 5th spot in the Premier League, Rashford’s addition to the squad might help them prepare well for the next season.



Juventus is in the race to have Marcus Rashford on the board in the January transfer window. Manager Thiago Motta has been struggling to assemble players in the wide attacking areas, which has proven a big headache in his debut campaign. The side lacked flair and consistency in away games and they are looking to solve this issue, with Rashford is one of their targets in this transfer window. With star striker Dusan Vlahovic struggling to make an impact, Marcus Rashford might prove to be an asset for the side if he joins the club.



Napoli are looking for a replacement for Kvaratskhelia, who will be leaving the club for Paris Saint Germain in this transfer window. In order to keep their ambitions alive to defend their Serie A title, Antonio Conte and the club are in hunt to find a strong replacement for Georgian winger Marcus Rashford who is one of their targets in the January transfer window. However, Napoli were facing stiff competition from AC Milan, who seemed to have shown their interest but were unfortunately they backed out due to financial demands by Manchester United.



