    After Arsenal's FA Cup shock exit, Arteta reports to fans call to sign a new striker

    Mikel Arteta addresses the mounting calls from Arsenal fans for a new striker amid January transfer speculations. The Gunners' attacking options face challenges with Gabriel Jesus sidelined and disappointing performances from key players.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Amidst increasing calls from fans for Arsenal to sign a new striker, Mikel Arteta has emphasised that significant January transfers are unlikely for the team. The Gunners face a striking dilemma with Gabriel Jesus sidelined due to injury, and disappointing performances from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Reiss Nelson during Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Liverpool.

    Sources indicate that Arsenal's ability to make new signings this month is contingent on player sales, with Crystal Palace eyeing Eddie Nketiah, the sole recognised striker in the squad. In response to fan demands for a new striker, Arteta is urging supporters to rally behind the existing players. Following the 2-0 home loss, Arteta stated, "One thing is what we need and another is what we can do. What we can do is stick behind those players and make sure we stick behind those players."

    Expressing frustration, Arteta acknowledged the team's challenges but emphasised the importance of unwavering support from the fans. He urged, "Stick behind the team, they are incredibly good. They deserve the support with their attitude." As Arsenal navigates through this challenging period, Arteta seeks unity and backing from the supporters for the current squad.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
