    'Well done Champ': Congratulatory messages pour in for Singapore Open 2022 winner PV Sindhu

    Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 crown with a 21-9 11-21 21-15 victory over China's Wang Zhi Yi on Sunday.

    Fans elated after PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022 with win over China's Wang Zhi Yi snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Singapore, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    In what has sparked massive jubilation among fans, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched her maiden Super 500 title of 2022 with a win over China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open final on Sunday.

    Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, managed to stay strong in the critical moments to come up trump 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

    Also read: Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu crowned champion after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi

    The title run will be a big boost for the 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who will be leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham. 

    This was her third title of the season and an addition to her brimming cabinet, which has gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships, besides two Olympic medals. 

    Following this win, fans of the Indian shuttler took to Twitter to express their joy. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
