    'Erik's got moves': Video of Man United boss dancing after League Cup title win goes viral, fans are loving it

    League Cup 2022-23 Final: Manchester United have conquered the title for the sixth time. As the team members celebrated, Erik ten Hag was seen dancing alongside Lisandro Martinez and Antony, sending fans into a frenzy. Watch the video.

    Erik ten hag got moves: Video of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dancing after EFL/Carabao/League Cup title win goes viral, fans are loving it
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United has officially kicked off a new era under Erik ten Hag. On Sunday, it won its first competitive title in six years, conquering the 2022-23 League Cup by defeating Newcastle United in the final at Wembley Stadium in London. Consequently, the Red Devils camp was in a jubilant mood.

    Taking part in the jubilancy were all United players and management staff members. However, they were not the only ones celebrating, as the club head coach also decided to join in. In a video being shared online, the Dutchman is seen moving his hips and dancing along with defender Lisandro Martinez and striker Antony, as the two also wrapped themselves with the flag of their respective nation, making it a beautiful sight to see, considering that the two are arch-rivals at the international stage. It reminded fans of the same iconic dance the trio shared during their Ajax days.

    ALSO READ: League Cup Final: 'Worth it to invest, to suffer, to sacrifice' - ETH lauds MU's mentality after title win

    As a result, fans began commenting on the same, with one writing, "There is a reason for this dance, and it's mainly celebrating the amazing win, but also there is a tight bond and history between the three of them at Ajax once upon a time 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️". Another user penned, "He done the same dance with them two at Ajax... & He will be doing it again soon ✨🎖️".

    The fans further went on, with one user composing, "I can imagine three guys who won together at ajax all come to united at the same time probably enjoy this so much". Another user authored, "The Brazilian samba and Argentine tango taking over Manchester. We're champions. Let's go United!"

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
