Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Man United star's Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain

    Cristiano Ronaldo owns quite a few luxury cars. Meanwhile, his £1.7 million valued Bugatti Veyron recently met with an accident in Spain.

    Majorca, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo happens to be the first billionaire sporting personality. Thus, it is no surprise that he owns quite a few of the world's most luxurious cars. One of them happens to be a £1.7 million valued Bugatti Veyron. However, this vehicle has met a harrowing fate after being involved in an accident in Spain. As per reports, his car crashed into a house in Majorca on Monday morning. Rest assured, Ronaldo was not in the vehicle, as he is currently on a family holiday. However, the news of his car crash will surely give him a setback. Meanwhile, El Periodico Mediterraneo reports that one of Ronaldo's employees was driving the car at the time.

    The report adds that Ronaldo might have shipped his car from Manchester for the holiday. Also, the vehicle has significantly damaged its frontal section, which could make its repair expensive for the Portuguese. However, the driver of the car has escaped unhurt. Nonetheless, it is unlikely to disrupt Ronaldo's holiday in the country.

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares beautiful moments of 'special day' in Majorca

    Ronaldo returned to English giants Manchester United last season but had an underwhelming one regarding the club's performance. Although he finished as the club's highest goal-scorer for the season, he could not steer the Red Devils to a top-four finish. He had to be contained with a sixth-spot-finish as he prepares to play in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) for the first time in his illustrious career.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 9:27 AM IST
