Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's Instagram post celebrating his move to Real Madrid has become the most liked comment in the history of the platform.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Portugal football legend and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make waves, not just on the football pitch, but now also in the digital realm. His recent comment on Kylian Mbappe's Instagram post celebrating his move to Real Madrid has garnered unprecedented attention, becoming the most liked comment in the history of the platform. With over 4.2 million likes and counting, Ronaldo's message of support has captured the admiration of fans worldwide.

    Mbappe's highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid has been a long time coming. The French forward, who has been linked with the Spanish giant for years, finally put pen to paper on a five-year contract. His Instagram post announcing the move included nostalgic photos from his visit to Madrid as a 14-year-old in 2012, adding an extra layer of sentiment to the momentous occasion.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga

    Real Madrid has been in search of a true successor to Ronaldo ever since the Portuguese superstar departed for Juventus in 2018. While players like Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have shown promise, none have quite matched Ronaldo's prolific goal-scoring record or global stardom. Mbappe, with his immense talent and potential, could be the answer to Real Madrid's prayers.

    Ronaldo's congratulatory message to Mbappe not only signifies his support for the young star but also hints at the passing of the torch. "It's my turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid," wrote Ronaldo, acknowledging the 25-year-old's potential to become a shining star at Real Madrid.

    In achieving this Instagram milestone, Ronaldo surpasses the previous record held by Reed Harrington, whose comment garnered 3.7 million likes.

    However, it's worth noting that Ronaldo still falls short of Argentine legend and arch-rival Lionel Messi's Instagram record for the most-liked post, which stands at a staggering 75.5 million likes. Messi's feat, achieved with a series of photographs after winning the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, showcases the enduring popularity and influence of both football icons on social media platforms. Messi surpassed the legendary egg image titled eggs isolated on white background, posted by @world_record_egg, which previously held the record with 60.1 million likes.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting osf

    As Ronaldo's legacy continues to evolve both on and off the field, his Instagram record serves as a testament to his enduring appeal and ability to capture the hearts of fans around the world. And with Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid, the stage is set for a new chapter in football history, one that promises excitement, talent, and perhaps even more records to be broken.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 1:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: 'Hulk of Australia' Stoinis' all-round heroics lauded after win over Oman; fans go berserk osf

    T20 WC 2024: 'Hulk of Australia' Stoinis' all-round heroics lauded after win over Oman; fans go berserk

    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024: Victory dance by Uganda players after historic win over Papua New Guinea goes viral (WATCH)

    football Real Madrid's Luka Modric wins hearts with message for 'legend' Sunil Chhetri, Igor Stimac reacts (WATCH) osf

    Real Madrid's Luka Modric wins hearts with message for 'legend' Sunil Chhetri, Igor Stimac reacts (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024, Aus vs Oman: Warner heads to wrong dressing room after dismissal, leaves fans in splits (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024, Aus vs Oman: Warner heads to wrong dressing room after dismissal, leaves fans in splits (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda secure historic first ever WC win against Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda secure historic first WC win; WATCH winning moment vs Papua New Guinea

    Recent Stories

    Planning to visit Ayodhya? 7 places to explore in Lord Ram's birthland RKK

    Planning to visit Ayodhya? 7 places to explore in Lord Ram's birthland

    9 Bengaluru trekkers succumb to bad weather in Uttarakhand's Sahastra Tal trek; IAF, SDRF carry rescue ops vkp

    9 Bengaluru trekkers succumb to bad weather in Uttarakhand’s Sahastra Tal trek; IAF, SDRF carry rescue ops

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read anr

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

    Tokyo to launch its own dating app to increase birth rates, Elon Musk reacts gcw

    Tokyo to launch its own dating app to increase birth rates, Elon Musk reacts

    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details AJR

    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon