Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's post breaks Instagram record; 42 million likes and counting

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Kylian Mbappe's Instagram post celebrating his move to Real Madrid has become the most liked comment in the history of the platform.

Portugal football legend and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make waves, not just on the football pitch, but now also in the digital realm. His recent comment on Kylian Mbappe's Instagram post celebrating his move to Real Madrid has garnered unprecedented attention, becoming the most liked comment in the history of the platform. With over 4.2 million likes and counting, Ronaldo's message of support has captured the admiration of fans worldwide.

Mbappe's highly anticipated transfer to Real Madrid has been a long time coming. The French forward, who has been linked with the Spanish giant for years, finally put pen to paper on a five-year contract. His Instagram post announcing the move included nostalgic photos from his visit to Madrid as a 14-year-old in 2012, adding an extra layer of sentiment to the momentous occasion.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid signals shift in European football power from Premier League to LaLiga

Real Madrid has been in search of a true successor to Ronaldo ever since the Portuguese superstar departed for Juventus in 2018. While players like Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have shown promise, none have quite matched Ronaldo's prolific goal-scoring record or global stardom. Mbappe, with his immense talent and potential, could be the answer to Real Madrid's prayers.

Ronaldo's congratulatory message to Mbappe not only signifies his support for the young star but also hints at the passing of the torch. "It's my turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid," wrote Ronaldo, acknowledging the 25-year-old's potential to become a shining star at Real Madrid.

In achieving this Instagram milestone, Ronaldo surpasses the previous record held by Reed Harrington, whose comment garnered 3.7 million likes.

However, it's worth noting that Ronaldo still falls short of Argentine legend and arch-rival Lionel Messi's Instagram record for the most-liked post, which stands at a staggering 75.5 million likes. Messi's feat, achieved with a series of photographs after winning the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, showcases the enduring popularity and influence of both football icons on social media platforms. Messi surpassed the legendary egg image titled eggs isolated on white background, posted by @world_record_egg, which previously held the record with 60.1 million likes.

As Ronaldo's legacy continues to evolve both on and off the field, his Instagram record serves as a testament to his enduring appeal and ability to capture the hearts of fans around the world. And with Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid, the stage is set for a new chapter in football history, one that promises excitement, talent, and perhaps even more records to be broken.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

Latest Videos