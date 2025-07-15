ENG vs IND, 4th Test: Liam Dawson returns to England's Test squad after eight years, replacing injured Shoaib Bashir for the fourth Test against India in Manchester.

ENG vs IND, 4th Test: After nearly eight years in the wilderness, 35-year-old Liam Dawson is back in the England Test setup. The left-arm orthodox spinner has been drafted into the squad for the fourth Test against India, beginning July 23 in Manchester, as a replacement for the injured Shoaib Bashir.

For Dawson, this isn’t just another selection—it’s a story of persistence, performance, and patience. His last Test appearance came way back in July 2017 against South Africa. Since then, the door to international red-ball cricket seemed to have closed, but his consistent brilliance for Hampshire has forced it open again.

Bashir’s Grit and Pain

Young Shoaib Bashir, who had been growing into his role with each Test, suffered a painful blow to his left hand in the third Test at Lord’s. The incident occurred when he attempted a caught-and-bowled off a fierce drive from Ravindra Jadeja. The ball struck him flush on the hand, and he immediately signalled for medical attention.

Despite the pain—and a fracture later confirmed—Bashir returned to bowl in the dying moments of the game. And in a moment that will be etched into the series’ folklore, he dismissed Mohammed Siraj with a beauty that spun past the bat and crashed into the stumps, sealing a dramatic 22-run win for England. His celebration, sprinting through the Lord’s turf with arms aloft, was pure theatre—and pure heart.

Dawson’s Domestic Dominance

Dawson has long been one of the County Championship’s most dependable performers. In the ongoing season, he has taken 21 wickets at an economy of just 2.55 and has also contributed handsomely with the bat, amassing 536 runs at an average of 44.66, including a top score of 139.

With over 10,000 first-class runs, 371 wickets, and 18 centuries to his name, Dawson is much more than a stand-in spinner—he's a seasoned campaigner bringing both balance and experience to the squad.

Selectors Back Experience Over Youth

Dawson was preferred over Jack Leach, another left-arm spinner who has battled injuries throughout the past year. England’s National Selector Luke Wright explained the call-up: “Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire.”

The 2023 and 2024 PCA Player of the Year, Dawson has done everything a domestic player can do to keep knocking on the door—and England have finally answered.

Who Is Liam Dawson?

Born in Wiltshire, Dawson is the kind of cricketer coaches love—adaptable, hardworking, and quietly effective. Though his international career has been a stop-start affair—three Tests, six ODIs, and 14 T20Is—his value as a domestic all-rounder has never diminished.

A key figure for Hampshire, Dawson has weathered injuries, selection snubs, and role changes over the years. But he has never stopped performing. And now, after almost a decade, he gets another shot at Test cricket on the grand stage—against India, in a series that’s turning into an instant classic.

England Squad for 4th Test

With Dawson’s inclusion, England have made just one change to the 14-member squad that sealed a thrilling victory at Lord’s. Seamers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton, part of the extended squad, have returned to their counties for the time being.

The fourth Test in Manchester could potentially be the series decider—and for Liam Dawson, it’s also a personal redemption story nearly a decade in the making.

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.