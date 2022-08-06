Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable grab silver in race walk and steeplechase; fans praise

    India has won ten silvers in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with Priyanka Goswami winning in the women's 10,000 metres race walk, and Avinash Sable in the 3,000 metres steeplechase.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Indian race-walker Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in the race walk. She won a silver in the 10,000 metres event at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham. Goswami finished second with a personal best time of 43:38.83 seconds. She finished behind Australia's Jemima Montag (42:34.30s), while Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) seized the bronze. The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat, could, unfortunately, manage an eighth-place finish while she had her personal best time of 47:14.13s. Harminder Singh was the first Indian to win a medal in race walk -- bronze -- during the 20km event at the 2010 CWG in Delhi.

    On the other hand, Indian track athlete Avinash Sable won the silver medal during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase event on Saturday. He clocked 8:11.20s, which happens to be his personal best. Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (8:11.15s) and Amos Serem (8:16.83) won the gold and bronze, respectively.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Check out the Indians in action on Day 9

    More to follow....

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
