CWG 2022: Bajrang, Sakshi hand India more gold; Anshu takes silver; netizens applaud

India has won its seventh gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, with Bajrang Punia winning the same in wrestling. Also, Anshu Malik has won the silver medal in the same sport.

India has continued its gold rush in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), the 22nd edition of the CWG, held in Birmingham. Meanwhile, India has won its seventh gold medal, with renowned wrestler Bajrang Punia winning the yellow-coloured medal on Friday. He won the men's 65kg final, defeating McNeil of Canada 9-2. It happens to be the Indian's second CWG gold and the third medal in the competition. It is his seventh gold in competitive outings, besides being his 20th career medal. As a result, netizens honoured the champion for his achievement.

On the other hand, there happened to be another medal in wrestling, which was a silver for Anshu Malik, as she won the women's 57kg final, losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 7-3. It is her maiden CWG medal, besides being her third career gold and 12th career medal.

Also, the second wrestling gold came from Sakshi Malik, who won the women's 62kg final by defeating Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez of Canada 4-4 via fall. The Indian was off to a tough start, trailing 0-4 in the opening round. However, she bounced back in the subsequent round in style, taking a couple of points for a takedown, followed by a couple more for turning her over before securing the win through fall.

