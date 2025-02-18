Champions League round of 16 draw: Premier League clubs potential opponents and live streaming - Check details

Three Premier League clubs have qualified for the round of 16, while Manchester City need to fight out in the second leg playoff to make it to the next round of the Champions League.

The Champions League draw for round of 16 is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 21. The event will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and potentially Manchester City, if they manage to overturn their deficit against Real Madrid, will soon discover their opponents for the knockout stage. The draw is expected to enough limelight, given that the matchups in the round of 16 will feature some exciting and high-stakes encounters.

The teams that have finished in top 8 in the league stage booked their spot directly in the round of 16, while the remaining 16 teams that finished between 9 to 24 positions need to fight out for their spots in the knockout stage through a two-legged playoff round. Three Premier League clubs have qualified for the round of 16, while Manchester City need to fight out in the second leg to make it to the next round of the Champions League.

Premier League Clubs potential opponents

Liverpool: Arne Slot-led side finished first in their group and could face PSG, Monaco, or Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16. PSG is currently ahead 3-0 against Brest in their play-off.

Arsenal: The Gunners will face either AC Milan, Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, or Feyenoord. AC Milan is behind Feyenoord 1-0, and Juventus is leading PSV 2-1 after the first leg in the Champions League knockout playoffs.

Aston Villa: They could play Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting, or Club Brugge. Dortmund has a strong 3-0 lead over Sporting, and Brugge is leading Atalanta 2-1 after the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola’s side manage to beat Real Madrid in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu and reach the Round of 16, they will play either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

When and where to watch Champions League round of 16 draw

The Champions League draw for round of 16 will be live telecast on the official broadcaster of the league, Sony Sports Network. The draw will take place at 4:30 PM on Friday.

