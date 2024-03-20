Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Carlos Sainz returns to Australian Grand Prix after recovering from 'appendicitis surgery'

    Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is poised to make a comeback at the Australian Grand Prix following his recovery from appendicitis surgery.

    Carlos Sainz returns to Australian Grand Prix after recovering from 'appendicitis surgery' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is primed to return to the Formula One circuit at the Australian Grand Prix this week following his recovery from appendicitis surgery, the team announced on Wednesday. Sainz had to sit out the previous race in Saudi Arabia, where 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman stepped in as a last-minute replacement. Despite being a rookie, Bearman showcased remarkable composure, finishing an impressive seventh in his debut race, hinting at his promising future in the sport. However, with Sainz now fit to resume his duties, Bearman is expected to return to Formula 2.

    "Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car, having had to miss Jeddah with appendicitis," Ferrari stated in its race preview.

    Sainz secured a third-place finish in the season-opening race in Bahrain, trailing behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull. In the subsequent race in Jeddah, Red Bull once again dominated with a one-two finish, while Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc clinched the third spot on the podium.

    "We expect to be front runners on this track, which could produce a similar pecking order to the one seen in Jeddah," commented Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on the upcoming race at Melbourne's Albert Park. "We intend to adopt an aggressive approach with the aim of putting pressure on the team that's won the first two races."

    Sainz is set to depart from Ferrari at the end of the season to accommodate the arrival of Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

    Also Read: Karim Benzema expresses interest in representing France at Olympics: Report

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here osf

    IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Ar Rahman, Akshay Kumar among stars to perform on March 22; details here

    Sports Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of 'racism and neo-nazism' osf

    Russia accuses International Olympic Committee of 'racism and neo-nazism'

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar highlights Mumbai Indians' bowling weakness under Hardik Pandya's leadership osf

    IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar highlights Mumbai Indians' bowling weakness under Hardik Pandya's leadership

    cricket Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Rinku Singh smashes Mitchell Starc for a huge six in KKR's warm-up match (WATCH)

    Football Karim Benzema expresses interest in representing France at Olympics: Report osf

    Karim Benzema expresses interest in representing France at Olympics: Report

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG 2024 exam dates revised due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Check full schedule here gcw

    NEET PG 2024 exam dates revised due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Check full schedule here

    Australian court tells Indian diplomat to pay domestic help over $136000 in fine

    Australian court tells Indian diplomat to pay domestic help over $136000 in fine

    Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Tera Ni Main Lover' for Deepika Padukone after she gifts him moisturizer - WATCH ATG

    Diljit Dosanjh sings 'Tera Ni Main Lover' for Deepika Padukone after she gifts him moisturizer - WATCH

    Hate crimes in France surge following Gaza war outbreak; Government report reveals avv

    Hate crimes in France surge following Gaza war outbreak; Government report reveals

    Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port attackers killed gcw

    Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port, 2 attackers killed

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon