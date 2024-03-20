Carlos Sainz returns to Australian Grand Prix after recovering from 'appendicitis surgery'

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is poised to make a comeback at the Australian Grand Prix following his recovery from appendicitis surgery.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is primed to return to the Formula One circuit at the Australian Grand Prix this week following his recovery from appendicitis surgery, the team announced on Wednesday. Sainz had to sit out the previous race in Saudi Arabia, where 18-year-old British reserve driver Oliver Bearman stepped in as a last-minute replacement. Despite being a rookie, Bearman showcased remarkable composure, finishing an impressive seventh in his debut race, hinting at his promising future in the sport. However, with Sainz now fit to resume his duties, Bearman is expected to return to Formula 2.

"Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car, having had to miss Jeddah with appendicitis," Ferrari stated in its race preview.

Sainz secured a third-place finish in the season-opening race in Bahrain, trailing behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez of Red Bull. In the subsequent race in Jeddah, Red Bull once again dominated with a one-two finish, while Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc clinched the third spot on the podium.

"We expect to be front runners on this track, which could produce a similar pecking order to the one seen in Jeddah," commented Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur on the upcoming race at Melbourne's Albert Park. "We intend to adopt an aggressive approach with the aim of putting pressure on the team that's won the first two races."

Sainz is set to depart from Ferrari at the end of the season to accommodate the arrival of Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

