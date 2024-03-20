Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karim Benzema expresses interest in representing France at Olympics: Report

    Karim Benzema, currently playing for Al-Ittihad, has expressed interest in representing France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

    Football Karim Benzema expresses interest in representing France at Olympics: Report osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    According to reports from L’Equipe, Karim Benzema, aged 36 and currently playing for Al-Ittihad, has signaled his openness to the idea of representing France at the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. Thierry Henry, the manager of the French national team, will have the opportunity to select three players over the age of 23 as part of his final squad for the home games, with the total squad size limited to 18 players. The decision on who will don the Les Bleus jersey at the Olympics is eagerly awaited, with several potential candidates being rumored for the coveted spots.

    While the France U21 manager is hopeful of including Kylian Mbappé (25), Antoine Griezmann (32), and Olivier Giroud (37) in the Olympic squad, Real Madrid's stance against releasing their players for the event casts doubt on Mbappé's participation, especially given his anticipated move to the Spanish club in the summer.

    In response to inquiries from L’Équipe regarding his interest in the Olympics, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner commented, "The Olympics? Of course, why not? It could be great!" If Thierry Henry decides to include Benzema in the Olympic squad, it would mark the striker's return to international duty for Les Bleus, following his unexpected retirement on his 35th birthday.

    Also Read: FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch, live stream & more

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns osf

    Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Five players set to play their 17th consecutive season since debut osf

    IPL 2024: These 5 players are set for their 17th consecutive appearance in mega event since 2008

    Football FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch, live stream & more osf

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch, live stream & more

    Sports ISL 2023-24: Adrian Luna's potential return a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in the playoff race osf

    ISL 2023-24: Adrian Luna's potential return a boost for Kerala Blasters FC in the playoff race

    Recent Stories

    Gaza and Haiti face imminent Famine threat, warns experts: Understanding the crisis avv

    Gaza and Haiti face imminent Famine threat, warns experts: Understanding the crisis

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks HOT in plunging neckline metallic top; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks HOT in plunging neckline metallic top; take a look

    Budaun murder case: Accused Sajid's father expresses deep regret for children's death than son's encounter AJR

    Budaun murder case: Accused Sajid's father expresses deep regret for children's death than son's encounter

    7 signs that you are unhealthy rkn

    7 signs that you are unhealthy

    PM Narendra Modi congratulates Russian President Putin on re-election

    PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on re-election over telephone

    Recent Videos

    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon