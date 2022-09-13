Anthony Joshua accepts terms for bout against Tyson Fury on December 3

Anthony Joshua is set for a professional boxing bout against Tyson Fury on December 3. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the former had accepted the terms of the fight. The two Brits are likely to collide in Cardiff.

The boxing world will be desperate to see two giants, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, collide. The bout will be taking place on December 3. Although the location has not been revealed yet, it is likely to be the Principality Stadium in Wales. Meanwhile, the latter has accepted all the terms and conditions in a significant development regarding the fight. Although he has lost his last couple of straight fights to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, it has not convinced Fury to back down from the bout, and he is desperate to meet his fellow Britman in the ring. Joshua’s management 258MGT confirmed that the agreements were accepted on Friday, while the announcement was paused due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight on December 3 last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response,” wrote 258MGT on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?

In April, Fury stated that he would retire from in-ring boxing following his win over Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London. However, it appears that it was a bluff. Although the fight against Joshua would not be for the titles, it would still be a massive fight to watch out for, given that they are two of the most accomplished boxers.

Fury had also stated that the bout purse would be split 60-40, while a rematch would see the proposal being reversed. Although the fight was initially scheduled to happen in May last year, it was postponed with Joshua facing Deontay Wilder in their third encounter. Joshua also lost his world heavyweight championships to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, followed by a failed effort to win them back last month.