Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anthony Joshua accepts terms for bout against Tyson Fury on December 3

    Anthony Joshua is set for a professional boxing bout against Tyson Fury on December 3. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the former had accepted the terms of the fight. The two Brits are likely to collide in Cardiff.

    boxing Anthony Joshua accepts terms for bout against Tyson Fury on December 3-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    The boxing world will be desperate to see two giants, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, collide. The bout will be taking place on December 3. Although the location has not been revealed yet, it is likely to be the Principality Stadium in Wales. Meanwhile, the latter has accepted all the terms and conditions in a significant development regarding the fight. Although he has lost his last couple of straight fights to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, it has not convinced Fury to back down from the bout, and he is desperate to meet his fellow Britman in the ring. Joshua’s management 258MGT confirmed that the agreements were accepted on Friday, while the announcement was paused due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

    “Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight on December 3 last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response,” wrote 258MGT on Twitter.

    ALSO READ: Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?

    In April, Fury stated that he would retire from in-ring boxing following his win over Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London. However, it appears that it was a bluff. Although the fight against Joshua would not be for the titles, it would still be a massive fight to watch out for, given that they are two of the most accomplished boxers.

    Fury had also stated that the bout purse would be split 60-40, while a rematch would see the proposal being reversed. Although the fight was initially scheduled to happen in May last year, it was postponed with Joshua facing Deontay Wilder in their third encounter. Joshua also lost his world heavyweight championships to Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, followed by a failed effort to win them back last month.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?-ayh

    Did Dana White place a bet on Jake Paul losing to Ben Askren in 2021?

    football Champions League Thomas Muller hopes to prove Robert Lewandowski 'mistake' in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash snt

    Champions League: Muller hopes to prove Lewandowski's 'mistake' in Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    Recent Stories

    Congress leader P Chidambaram slams Nirmala Sitharaman over retail inflation, says FM doesn't see 'red' - adt

    Congress leader P Chidambaram slams Nirmala Sitharaman over retail inflation, says FM doesn't see 'red'

    Are you planning solo to a beach? Here is your checklist SUR

    Are you planning solo to a beach? Here is your checklist

    OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition to launch in India during Amazon sale to get 3 month free subscription gcw

    OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition to launch in India soon during Amazon sale; Details here

    football Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon