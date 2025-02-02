'Bowling average is 100': Wasim Akram takes brutal dig at Pakistan Champions Trophy squad (WATCH)

Pakistan were the last team to announce the squad as they were already past the deadline to officially make the announcement of their roster for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9.

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram gave his verdict on the Men in Green’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, slated to take place from February 19 to March 9. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee announced the 16-member squad for the 50-member tournament, set to be hosted by Pakistan with a hybrid model in place.

Pakistan were the last team to announce the squad as they were already past the deadline to officially make the announcement of their roster for the Champions Trophy. The uncertainty of Saim Ayub’s participation delayed the announcement of the squad. After the Pakistan’s squad was announced, it is confirmed that Ayub has been ruled out of the marquee event due to the ankle injury that he sustained during the second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Speaking about Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad, Wasim Akram has criticised the selection committee for picking Faheem Ashraf, who has been very unimpressive in ODIs. He also said that Khushdil Shah’s selection was just ‘out of the blue’.

“Faheem Ashraf has been selected in this squad but in the last few months his batting average is 9 while his bowling average is 100. Apart from this, Khushdil Shah's performance has also not been good and we have selected only one spinner but India has selected 4 spinners," former pacer said on the sidelines of ongoing ILT20 in Dubai.

Pakistan bowling legend further added that the selectors picked only one spinner in their squad compared to India, who have four in their 16-member squad.

“We are taking just one proper spinner compared to India who have included three to four. Anyway, the team has been selected. I wish Pakistan all the best. There will be pressure on them at the homeground. I hope they reach the semifinals.”

In the squad announcement, Fakhar Zaman has returned to the national side after Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy. Abrar Ahmed is the only spinner in the Pakistan squad, while the selection committee picked four fast bowling specialists for the marquee event. Pakistan will be led by Mohammad Rizwan at the Champions Trophy. Pakistan will enter the tournament as the defending champions as they defeated India in 2017.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

