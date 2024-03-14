Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after defeat to An Se-young in second round

    Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's journey at the All England Open Badminton Championships comes to an end as she suffers a loss against South Korea's An Se-young in the women's singles second round.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    PV Sindhu suffered a disappointing exit from the All England Open Badminton Championships, bowing out in the second round after a crushing defeat. The star Indian shuttler faced a formidable challenge against South Korea's An Se-young in the women's singles category. Despite a spirited fightback in the first game, Sindhu couldn't maintain her momentum and ultimately succumbed to a 19-21, 11-21 loss against Se-young. While Sindhu showcased resilience initially, Se-young's dominance became evident as she secured victory in the second game. As Sindhu exits the tournament, all eyes turn to India's Lakshya Sen, who is set to compete in the men's singles later in the day.

    Later, all eyes will be on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who enter the event fresh off their French Open title win. They defeated the formidable Indonesian duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games. Satwik-Chirag will face another Indonesian pair, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, the 2022 All England champions.

    Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will also compete later in the day.

    Additionally, Lakshya Sen, the former runner-up, enters the tournament unseeded. He comfortably defeated Magnus Johannesen in Round 1 to advance as the sole Indian in Round 2 of the men’s singles. Lakshya will now face Anders Antonsen, the fourth seed, who suffered a defeat in his first match of the 2024 badminton World Tour season just last week. Meanwhile, Priyanshu Rajawat gave Chico Wardoyo a tough fight before ultimately losing.

    Also Read: Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

