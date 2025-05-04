Andre Russell smashed a quickfire 57 to complete 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens, becoming the third KKR player to do so. His knock helped KKR post 206/4 in a must-win game vs Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell reached a major milestone on Sunday, becoming only the third player to score 1000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. His explosive 57 off 25 balls against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025 match included four boundaries and six towering sixes. Russell joined former KKR stars Gautam Gambhir (1,407 runs) and Robin Uthappa (1,159 runs) in the elite list.

The hard-hitting Jamaican reached this feat in just 41 innings at Eden Gardens, showcasing his consistency and impact. Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Russell has played 138 matches, amassing 2,613 runs at a staggering strike rate of 174 and claiming 123 wickets.

Reflecting on his innings, the 37-year-old said, “Age is just a number—I still feel like 27. I was cautious at first, especially against Theekshana, but once I assessed the pitch, I went after the spinners. The wicket was gripping, and I enjoy the challenge.”

Russell’s heroics, combined with a promising knock from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, powered KKR to a formidable 206/4 in their 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane chose to bat first after winning the toss. The high-stakes match is a must-win for KKR, who are currently seventh on the points table with just four wins in ten matches. A loss would severely dent their playoff hopes.