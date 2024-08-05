'Lakshya Sen favourite to win gold at LA28': Axelsen praises Indian shuttler after Paris Olympics show (WATCH)

Danish badminton star Viktor Axelsen, after defeating India's Lakshya Sen in the semi-final clash at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, praised the young shuttler and predicted a bright future for him in the sport.

Danish badminton star Viktor Axelsen, after defeating India's Lakshya Sen in the semi-final clash at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, praised the young shuttler and predicted a bright future for him in the sport. Axelsen, who secured his spot in the final with a 22-20, 21-14 victory, highlighted Sen's potential and tipped him as a favourite for gold in the next Olympics to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

"Lakshya is an amazing player. He has shown in this Olympics that he is a very, very strong competitor, and I am sure in four years from now, he will be one of the favourites to win the gold," Axelsen told 'Jio Cinema' after his win on Sunday. The reigning Olympic champion lauded Sen's talent and sportsmanship, describing him as "an amazing talent and a great guy."

Despite Sen's strong performance, Axelsen's experience and composure under pressure proved decisive. The Indian player, who had a significant lead in both games, was undone by nerves, as Axelsen noted.

"He was maybe, starting to think, 'oh, if I grab this set then I have the momentum, I have a big chance'. But again, it's so natural to think like that. I've been there myself and I think he got a little bit nervous," Axelsen explained, attributing his victory to his ability to stay focused and relaxed during crucial moments.

Axelsen's victory sets up a final showdown with Thailand's reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. Meanwhile, Sen will compete for the bronze medal against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Monday.

Despite the disappointment of not reaching the final, the 22-year-old from Almora has made a mark with his impressive play and determination, signaling a promising future as a contender for Olympic gold in 2028.

