    Was NASA Twitter account hacked? Here's what netizens feel

    Washington D.C., First Published Apr 16, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Is NASA being hacked, or was this an unintentional post? A model in a pink two-piece bikini was included in an eyebrow-raising tweet on NASA's Twitter feed, alongside a Bloomberg report about retail giant Shein.

    After seeing the post, many assumed that NASA had been hacked. After they erased their post, netizens took a snapshot for posterity. NASA's since-deleted tweet said, "Fast-fashion powerhouse Shein is digging its teeth into US customers as it pursues a $100 billion value," with the bikini photo.

    It's now hard to tell what happened, in part because NASA hasn't tweeted anything about the removed post since it happened.

    Another option is that a social media manager at the agency made a minor error. It might be a big goof! It's very usual for social media administrators to manage numerous accounts or clients at the same time, and most of the time, going back and forth between accounts is required to post to the proper one.

    Perhaps a communications professional was merely attempting to publicise a news piece for a client or their own personal account.

