Was NASA Twitter account hacked? Here's what netizens feel

NASA's since-deleted tweet said, "Fast-fashion powerhouse Shein is digging its teeth into US customers as it pursues a $100 billion value," with the bikini photo.

Is NASA being hacked, or was this an unintentional post? A model in a pink two-piece bikini was included in an eyebrow-raising tweet on NASA's Twitter feed, alongside a Bloomberg report about retail giant Shein.

After seeing the post, many assumed that NASA had been hacked. After they erased their post, netizens took a snapshot for posterity. NASA's since-deleted tweet said, "Fast-fashion powerhouse Shein is digging its teeth into US customers as it pursues a $100 billion value," with the bikini photo.

It's now hard to tell what happened, in part because NASA hasn't tweeted anything about the removed post since it happened.

Another option is that a social media manager at the agency made a minor error. It might be a big goof! It's very usual for social media administrators to manage numerous accounts or clients at the same time, and most of the time, going back and forth between accounts is required to post to the proper one.

Also Read | Have you seen NASA's new photo of Saturn's Moon Dione in Transit; check stunning image

Perhaps a communications professional was merely attempting to publicise a news piece for a client or their own personal account.

Also Read | Explained: Why are 4 private astronauts at the space station for 10 days?