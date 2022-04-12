Explained: Why are 4 private astronauts at the space station for 10 days?

For the first time ever, an all-private crew of astronauts has reached the space module for a 10-day mission.

The astronauts were lifted into space onboard a Falcon 9 rocket-powered SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The spacecraft launched from the Kennedy Space Centre on April 8 and docked with the ISS the next day.

Why have such a mission now?

SpaceX flew the mission on behalf of Axiom Space, which is building a replacement for the ISS with NASA contracts to build four new ISS modules. The first of these modules will be launched in 2024. Simply put, Axiom is building the first private space station in Earth's orbit. According to the firm, its station would support future manned missions further into space.

Who are the private astronauts in space?

Commander Michael López-Alegría

United States Space Shuttle programme veteran

Pilot Larry Connor

An experienced aerobatic pilot, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Mission Specialist Mark Pathy

Entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist

Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe

Former Israeli Air Force fighter pilot and Entrepreneur

What will the private crew of astronauts do at ISS?

According to the mission statement, the crew will perform around 25 different experiments involving 100 hours of research. The experiments include cellular biology tests focusing on the detection of cancer and pre-cancerous masses, testing new types of air filters, an automated space structure construction prototype, and others. Data from the mission will be used to further assess the impact of microgravity on human physiology.

Were the four private crew members trained?

According to Axiom, each crew member underwent at least 1,000 hours of extensive training in preparation for the mission.

What were the historical items that the crew took to space?

The crew delivered items of historical significance to the international space station. These included a piece of cloth from the Wright Brothers' first aircraft and the possessions of American astronaut Neil Armstrong.

