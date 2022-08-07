Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSLV delivers payload on maiden flight, ISRO examining data loss

    The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle placed the EOS-02 into the intended orbit, followed by AzaadiSAT after travelling for about 13 minutes. AzaadiSAT -- an 8 kg Cubesat -- has been designed by the girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence.

    ISRO launches SSLV with EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT from Sriharikota
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Sriharikota, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation scripted history on Sunday with the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle from the spaceport in Sriharikota. The 34-metre-tall SSLV ferried an earth observation satellite and a student satellite named AzaadiSAT developed by a student team of 'Space Kidz India'.

    ISRO informed that the maiden flight of SSLV had been completed and that all stages of the rocket had performed as expected. However, data loss was observed during the terminal stage. ISRO is analysing the data loss.

    Also Watch: India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    The SSLV's liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module helped place the satellites into the intended orbit. The rocket used solid fuel to fire the first three stages, while the fourth stage used liquid propulsion.

    The Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) 02 is expected to offer advanced optical remote sensing operating in an infra-red band with high spatial resolution. It belongs to the micro-satellite series of spacecraft.

    The SSLV placed the EOS-02 into the intended orbit, followed by AzaadiSAT after travelling for about 13 minutes. AzaadiSAT -- an 8 kg Cubesat -- has been designed by the girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence.

    ISRO officials said that the SSLV has a low turnaround time and can be assembled within a fortnight. That allows the space agency to provide launch-on-demand service in the fast-growing low earth orbit launch sector.

    India's space prowess

    To recall, ISRO first launched sounding rockets in 1965 to probe the upper atmospheric regions and for space research. The first sounding rocket was launched in November 1963 near Thiruvananthapuram.

    In 1980, the space agency launched the nation's first Satellite Launch Vehicle-3, which could carry payloads of upto 40kgs. In 1987, the first developmental flight of the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle was undertaken. The ASLV had a payload capacity of upto 150kgs.

    India's first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle was launched in September 1993, but the launch was unsuccessful. However, in 1994, ISRO successfully launched the PSLV. 

    India emerged to be a reliable and versatile trusted workhorse after the first flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle in 2001, which was the largest launch vehicle developed by India, currently under operation. 

    Also Read: 'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Mob attacks man in Maharashtra allegedly over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    Mob attacks man in Maharashtra allegedly over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    Over rs 200 crore detected in income tax raids on Tamil Nadu film producers financiers gcw

    ‘Over Rs 200-crore’ detected in I-T raids on TN film producers, financiers

    Recent Stories

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out RBA

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more - adt

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022 10 quotes by the Bard of Bengal you must not miss drb

    Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022: 10 quotes by the ‘Bard of Bengal’ you must not miss

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon