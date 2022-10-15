ISRO's LVM3 to make commercial debut with launch of 36 OneWeb Satellites on October 23

"It is the first LVM3-specific commercial launch on demand via NSIL," according to ISRO. "This agreement with M/s OneWeb symbolises a historic turning point for NSIL and ISRO as LVM3 enters the global commercial launch service market," the company says.

ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3, will launch 36 broadband satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23, marking the launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service market.

ISRO's most powerful rocket, the LVM3 or Launch Vehicle Mark 3, was previously known as the GSLV Mk III or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

The 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is set to launch at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight on October 22), according to the Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"The assembly of the cryo stage and equipment bay (EB) is fully finished. In the vehicle, satellites are encapsulated and assembled. Final vehicle inspections are underway," it added.

ISRO announced earlier this month that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a CPSE under the Department of Space and the space agency's commercial arm, had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for the launch of OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites onboard ISRO's LVM3.

The most recent rocket can launch four-tonne satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle that consists of a cryogenic stage, a core stage powered by liquid propellants, and two solid motor strap-ons. Bharti Enterprises, based in India, is a significant investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

