Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO's LVM3 to make commercial debut with launch of 36 OneWeb Satellites on October 23

    "It is the first LVM3-specific commercial launch on demand via NSIL," according to ISRO. "This agreement with M/s OneWeb symbolises a historic turning point for NSIL and ISRO as LVM3 enters the global commercial launch service market," the company says.

    ISROs LVM3 to make commercial debut with launch of 36 OneWeb Satellites on October 23 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3, will launch 36 broadband satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on October 23, marking the launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service market.

    ISRO's most powerful rocket, the LVM3 or Launch Vehicle Mark 3, was previously known as the GSLV Mk III or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

    The 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is set to launch at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight on October 22), according to the Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

     

     

    "The assembly of the cryo stage and equipment bay (EB) is fully finished. In the vehicle, satellites are encapsulated and assembled. Final vehicle inspections are underway," it added.

    ISRO announced earlier this month that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a CPSE under the Department of Space and the space agency's commercial arm, had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for the launch of OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites onboard ISRO's LVM3.

    According to ISRO, "It is the first LVM3-specific commercial launch on demand via NSIL." "This contract with M/s OneWeb represents a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO as LVM3 enters the global commercial launch service market."

    The most recent rocket can launch four-tonne satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

    LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle that consists of a cryogenic stage, a core stage powered by liquid propellants, and two solid motor strap-ons. Bharti Enterprises, based in India, is a significant investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

    Also Read: ISRO's Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings

    Also Read: Space agency ISRO successfully tests hybrid motor to strengthen future rockets

    Also Read: NASA to re-attempt launch of Artemis-1 moon rocket today: When and where to watch live

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lab grown human brain cells play video game Pong - adt

    Lab-grown human brain cells play video game Pong

    DART mission successfully changed motion of an asteroid says NASA gcw

    DART mission successfully changed motion of an asteroid, says NASA

    NASA captures an image of Bubble Nebula, 7,100 light-years from Earth; here's what we know - adt

    NASA captures an image of Bubble Nebula, 7,100 light-years from Earth; here's what we know

    SpaceX Crew 5 astronauts to dock at International Space Station today gcw

    SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts to dock at International Space Station today

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today gcw

    SpaceX to launch 3 astronauts, first Russian cosmonaut to ISS today

    Recent Stories

    India and China officials meet, agree to keep talking on pending LAC issues

    India and China officials meet, agree to keep talking on pending LAC issues

    Who was Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson pay tribute to Hagrid drb

    Who was ‘Harry Potter’ star Robbie Coltrane? Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson pay tribute to ‘Hagrid’

    Friday box office collection report Doctor G Code Name Tiranga Godfather Ponniyin Selvan I Vikram Vedha drb

    Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' beats Parineeti Chopra’s 'Code Name: Tiranga' on opening day

    Indian Army inks pacts with 11 banks for its Agniveers

    Indian Army inks pacts with 11 banks for its Agniveers

    football ISL 2022-23: Goalfest expected as Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC look to settle head-to-head record snt

    ISL 2022-23: Goalfest expected as Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC look to settle head-to-head record

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon