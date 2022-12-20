Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IISc researchers develop antimicrobial air filters that can mitigate air-borne infections; check details

    Resuspension of these germs can infect people in the vicinity. The antimicrobial air filters were tested at the NABL Accredited Laboratory and were found to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (delta variant) with an efficiency of 99.24%.

    IISc researchers develop antimicrobial air filters that can mitigate air-borne infections; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    A research team from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) has newly developed an air filter that can deactivate the germs by 'self-cleaning' them out of the system using ingredients that are commonly found in green tea.

    According to a report by the University of Chicago, impure air likely makes people's life shorter. This development comes in a bid to extend people's life by not losing 5-10 years of their lives due to air-borne contaminants that lead to respiratory diseases that adversely affects physical health as well as mental health.

    Also read: Spalshdown! NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth after 25-day lunar flight

    A research team led by Prof Suryasarathi Bose and Prof Kaushik Chatterjee at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc), Bangalore, developed germ-destroying air filters that can inactivate germs using ingredients like polyphenols and polycationic polymers commonly found in green tea. These "green" ingredients rupture the microbes through site-specific binding.

    The research was supported by special grants from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic and SERB-Technology Translation Awards (SERB-TETRA) funds and a patent has been filed on this.

    Also read: SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    Over continuous usage, the existing air filters become a breeding ground for captured germs. The growth of these germs clog the pores of the filter, reducing the life of the filters.

    Resuspension of these germs can infect people in the vicinity. The antimicrobial air filters were tested at the NABL Accredited Laboratory and were found to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (delta variant) with an efficiency of 99.24%.

    This technology was transferred to AIRTH, a startup that is replacing the existing germ-growing air filters with germ-destroying air filters for commercialisation.

    Also read: COVID was man-made virus, reveals former Wuhan lab scientist in a new book

    As this innovation holds promise to develop antimicrobial filters that can prevent endemics caused by air-borne pathogens, a patent was granted in 2022. These novel antimicrobial filters in our ACs, central ducts and air purifiers can play a crucial role in our fight against air pollution and mitigate the spread of air-borne pathogens such as novel coronaviruses.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Spalshdown NASA Artemis 1 Orion capsule returns to Earth after 25 day lunar flight gcw

    Spalshdown! NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth after 25-day lunar flight

    NASA Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on December 1 here when and when you can watch live gcw

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on Dec 11; Here's when and where you can watch live

    SpaceX first private funded moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi K pop star Japanese billionaire Maezawa others gcw

    SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    COVID was man made virus reveals former Wuhan lab scientist in a new book gcw

    COVID was man-made virus, reveals former Wuhan lab scientist in a new book

    Recent Stories

    US Capitol Riot panel recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump; know what laws he broke - adt

    US Capitol Riot panel recommends criminal charges against Trump; know what laws he broke

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Shershah actor drops a major hint RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Shershah actor drops a major hint

    J K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter - adt

    J&K: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed by security forces in Shopian encounter

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all set for Christmas; check out their latest post RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all set for Christmas; check out their latest post

    Avatar The Way Of Water box office collection Day 4: James Cameron's film flies high despite a huge drop RBA

    Avatar: The Way Of Water box office collection Day 4: James Cameron's film flies high despite a huge drop

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon