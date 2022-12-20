IISc researchers develop antimicrobial air filters that can mitigate air-borne infections; check details

Resuspension of these germs can infect people in the vicinity. The antimicrobial air filters were tested at the NABL Accredited Laboratory and were found to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 (delta variant) with an efficiency of 99.24%.

A research team from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc) has newly developed an air filter that can deactivate the germs by 'self-cleaning' them out of the system using ingredients that are commonly found in green tea.

According to a report by the University of Chicago, impure air likely makes people's life shorter. This development comes in a bid to extend people's life by not losing 5-10 years of their lives due to air-borne contaminants that lead to respiratory diseases that adversely affects physical health as well as mental health.

A research team led by Prof Suryasarathi Bose and Prof Kaushik Chatterjee at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (IISc), Bangalore, developed germ-destroying air filters that can inactivate germs using ingredients like polyphenols and polycationic polymers commonly found in green tea. These "green" ingredients rupture the microbes through site-specific binding.

The research was supported by special grants from Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic and SERB-Technology Translation Awards (SERB-TETRA) funds and a patent has been filed on this.

Over continuous usage, the existing air filters become a breeding ground for captured germs. The growth of these germs clog the pores of the filter, reducing the life of the filters.

This technology was transferred to AIRTH, a startup that is replacing the existing germ-growing air filters with germ-destroying air filters for commercialisation.

As this innovation holds promise to develop antimicrobial filters that can prevent endemics caused by air-borne pathogens, a patent was granted in 2022. These novel antimicrobial filters in our ACs, central ducts and air purifiers can play a crucial role in our fight against air pollution and mitigate the spread of air-borne pathogens such as novel coronaviruses.