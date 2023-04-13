The European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing to launch the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, or Juice, mission from its spaceport in French Guiana on Thursday (April 13) using an Ariane 5 rocket. The project, which is scheduled to arrive at Jupiter in 2031, seeks to conduct a comprehensive examination of the Solar System's biggest planet and its cold moons, which may have livable habitats.

The European Space Agency has fully integrated Ariane 5 for flight carrying its Juice mission beyond Earth. The JUpiter ICy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission will launch to the biggest planet in the solar system in search of signs of life on its three biggest moons.

The Juice spacecraft will take out from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana on an eight-year journey to Jupiter and its moons. The mission is set to launch aboard Europe's most powerful rocket, the Ariane-5, at 13:15 BST (5:45 pm IST). You can watch the launch at Twitter handle and official website as well.

After approximately 30 minutes, Juice will break from the rocket and begin its journey in the vacuum of space. The spaceship will travel via Venus, Earth, and the Earth-Moon system before arriving at its target in 2031.

Jupiter and its three biggest moons, Callisto, Europa, and, in particular, Ganymede, will be observed by the spacecraft. The submerged waters of the moon might reveal if life can develop in various conditions throughout the universe. The goal is to determine if the moons are habitable and whether it is conceivable to live in the presence of giants.

According to the European Space Agency, the overriding issue is the formation of habitable planets surrounding gas giants. "We know of only one body in the Solar System that has witnessed the emergence of life: Earth. Is the origin of life limited to our planet, or may it happen elsewhere in our Solar System - or perhaps beyond?" ESA said.

The spacecraft will study Ganymede, Europa, and Callisto's seas, ice shells, compositions, surfaces, environments, and activities, as well as Jupiter's atmosphere, magnetic environment, ring system, and other satellites.

The spaceship will be powered by ten solar panels arranged in two separate cross-shaped arrays. These cover an area of around 85 square metres. Juice carries 0 cutting-edge sensors, including the most powerful remote sensing, geophysical, and in situ payload complement yet launched to the outer Solar System.

