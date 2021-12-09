  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Comet Leonard, brightest of the year, to whizz past Earth on December 12

     Comet Leonard, also known as Comet C/2021 A1, was identified in early January 2021 and is now going to the Sun's closest approach. 

    Comet Leonard brightest of the year to whizz past Earth on December 12 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A once-in-a-lifetime comet will be visible in the sky throughout the bulk of December, and it will pass closest to Earth on December 12. Comet Leonard, also known as Comet C/2021 A1, was identified in early January 2021 and is now going to the Sun's closest approach. The comet was discovered in the core of the Whale Galaxy, NGC 4631. Comet Leonard will get brighter on January 3, 2022, when it is predicted to hit the Sun and fly away for a million years, after its closest visit to Earth (and much closer to Venus) in December. It will, after that, become an interstellar comet, leaving our Solar System behind.

    According to some predictions, the comet will brighten and become visible to the human eye on December 12, when it will pass closest to Earth, just a few weeks before it makes its closest approach to the Sun. While comets are notoriously difficult to anticipate, Comet Leonard will be visible in the east-northeast sky a few hours before sunrise over the constellations Coma Berenices, Boötes, and Serpens Caput. It will be simple to spot with a small telescope or a pair of binoculars.

    According to space.com, preliminary calculations revealed that it was in a very long, flattened elliptical orbit that may take it as far as 523 billion kilometres. As it got closer to the Sun, it began to transition immediately from a frozen form to a gas, leaving a trail behind.

    Also Read | New asteroid named 'T4660 Nereus', size of Eiffel Tower, heading for Earth in December

    Comet Leonard is best visible in the early morning before sunrise throughout the month. It may be found by looking east one to two hours before sunrise. It will rise to its most significant point in the sky just before dawn, but the atmosphere will also be the lightest at that time. At sunset on December 12, wait for the comet to pass Venus, Mercury, Saturn, and Jupiter in the southwest.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Solar Eclipse Super New Moon Book December 3 4 for celestial events details inside gcw

    Solar Eclipse & Super New Moon: Book December 3, 4 for celestial events; details inside

    Lunar Eclipse 2021 Certain Indian cities to witness rare event Details inside gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Certain Indian cities to witness rare event; Details inside

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan 2 NASA Lunar Orbiter gcw

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan-2 and NASA's Lunar Orbiter

    Russias anti-satellite missile test debris endangering ISS NASA gcw

    Russia's anti-satellite missile test debris endangering ISS, posing long-term threat to space activity: NASA

    Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date time where and when to watch details inside gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where and when to watch; details inside

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Sehra Bandi ceremony of actor takes place

    Farmers call off protests; may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises, farmers' protest-dnm

    Farmers call off protests; ‘may resume agitation if government doesn't fulfill promises’

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno crosses 10 lakh units in India gcw

    Maruti Suzuki achieves new milestone as Baleno sold over 10 lakh units in India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says pay the price-dnm

    China sternly warns four nations diplomatically boycotting Olympics, says ‘pay the price’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Video Icon
    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Tragic IAF Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard that shook India (WATCH)

    Video Icon