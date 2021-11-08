  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New asteroid named 'T4660 Nereus', size of Eiffel Tower, heading for Earth in December

    According to NASA, it will only pass close to Earth on December 11, despite being 'egg-shaped' and about three times the size of a football field. 

    New asteroid named T4660 Nereus size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 4:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading straight for Earth. However, there is no need to be alarmed since, according to NASA, it will pose no harm to mankind. T4660 Nereus has been designated a 'Potentially Hazardous Asteroid' (PHA). According to NASA, it will only pass close to Earth on December 11, despite being 'egg-shaped' and about three times the size of a football field. It is 330 metres long, making it bigger than 90% of all known asteroids. According to Space Reference, it is, nonetheless, minor in comparison to the larger ones.

    Fortunately, Nereus will not endanger our planet and will pass by at a distance of 3.9 million kilometres. The asteroid rounds the Sun every 664 days, according to NASA. It will fly past Earth at a vast distance and is not expected to approach near the globe again until March 2, 2031. Nereus isn't a brand-new asteroid. Eleanor F. Helin, a US astronomer, discovered it for the first time in 1982. It was later identified as a member of the Apollo group of asteroids, notorious for crossing the Earth's path as it circles the Sun.

    Also Read | Asteroid '2021 SM3', larger than Great Pyramid of Giza, to cross Earth on October 14

    Like that of other Apollo-class asteroids, Nereus' orbit brings it near to Earth regularly. It revolves nearly twice as fast as Earth, making trips to examine the asteroid practical and straightforward. NASA researchers have previously planned expeditions to the asteroid Nereus. However, for a variety of reasons, the plans never came to fruition. The space agency planned to deploy a probe to the asteroid called the Near-Earth Asteroid Rendezvous – Shoemaker (NEAR Shoemaker). Japan, on the other hand, has considered deploying the robotic spacecraft Hayabusa to Nereus. An asteroid the size of the Big Ben clock tower was scheduled to fall into Earth's orbit in September. The rock was just 1,804,450 miles away from Earth.

    Also Read | NASA plans to crash spacecraft into an asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space gcw

    Wang Yaping scripts history as she becomes first Chinese woman astronaut to walk in space

    Video Icon
    NASA astronauts to wear diapers in SpaceX capsule on their trip back to Earth gcw

    NASA astronauts to wear diapers in SpaceX capsule on their trip back to Earth; Here's why

    Video Icon
    NASA plans to crash spacecraft into an asteroid in test of planetary defense gcw

    NASA plans to crash spacecraft into an asteroid in test of 'planetary defense'

    Video Icon
    Indian astronomers make a stunning discovery gcw

    Indian astronomers make a stunning discovery

    Video Icon
    Sun emitting dangerous flares strong geomagnetic storm could hit Earth soon gcw

    Sun emitting dangerous flares; strong geomagnetic storm could hit Earth soon

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon
    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years-ayh

    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon