Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm

    The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday informed that the Chandrayaan-3 will now land on the Moon surface at 06.04 in the evening of August 23. ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the Moon.

    Chandrayaan 3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6 04 pm reveals ISRO gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the powered descent of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the surface of the Moon is expected to commence on August 23.  This came following the successful deboosting of the Vikram lander's second and final stages on Sunday.

    The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota successfully launched India's third lunar exploration mission on July 14. On August 23, a soft landing on the Moon's surface is planned for the spacecraft, which entered lunar orbit on August 5.

    According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, Chandrayaan-3 will touch down on the surface of the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 p.m. 

    Also Read | Russia's 1st lunar mission in 47 years fails as Luna-25 crashes into the moon

    "Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together..." read the post from ISRO on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

    The space agency announced the landing time on X and thanked everyone for their kind thoughts and support. ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the Moon. On Sunday, the national space agency said that the spacecraft's Lander Module (LM) will now go through internal inspections. 

    The goal of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the third in the series, is to increase our knowledge of the Moon's composition, geology, and prospective resources. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, each contributing unique insights into lunar science.

    Also Read | Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander's second and final lunar deboosting successful; Moon landing on August 23

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram Lander second and final lunar deboosting successful Moon landing on August 23 gcw

    Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander's second and final lunar deboosting successful; Moon landing on August 23

    Chandrayaan 3 Vikram Lander to detach today Only 163 km away from Moon gcw

    Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to detach today, Only 163 km away from Moon

    Van Gogh 360 immersive experience makes way to Silicon City at Bhartiya Mall vkp

    Van Gogh 360° immersive experience makes way to Silicon City at Bhartiya Mall

    Chandrayaan 3 in Moon's orbit: The trajectory to lunar glory

    Chandrayaan-3 in Moon's orbit: The trajectory to lunar glory

    I am feeling lunar gravity Chandrayaan 3 s message to ISRO as it enters Moon orbit gcw

    'I am feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3's message to ISRO as it enters Moon's orbit

    Recent Stories

    Want to learn Time Management? 7 books that can help you MSW

    Want to learn Time Management? 7 books that can help you

    Football Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal osf

    Spain beat England 1-0 to lift FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title; WATCH Olga Carmona's winning goal

    Tamil actor Kavin marries girlfriend Monicka David; see wedding pictures RBA

    Tamil actor Kavin marries girlfriend Monicka David; see wedding pictures

    Pulao to Egg curry 7 easy quick Indian dishes for busy Monday gcw eai

    Pulao to Egg curry: 7 easy, quick Indian dishes for busy Monday

    Disha Patani shuts down dating rumours with Alexander Ilic, labels him as 'BFF' MSW

    Disha Patani shuts down dating rumours with Aleksander Ilic, labels him as 'BFF'

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon