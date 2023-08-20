Chandrayaan-3 set to land on the Moon on August 23 at 6:04 pm

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday informed that the Chandrayaan-3 will now land on the Moon surface at 06.04 in the evening of August 23. ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the powered descent of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the surface of the Moon is expected to commence on August 23. This came following the successful deboosting of the Vikram lander's second and final stages on Sunday.

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota successfully launched India's third lunar exploration mission on July 14. On August 23, a soft landing on the Moon's surface is planned for the spacecraft, which entered lunar orbit on August 5.

"Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey together..." read the post from ISRO on X (formerly known as Twitter).

ISRO said it successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Lander Module (LM), further bringing it nearer to the Moon. On Sunday, the national space agency said that the spacecraft's Lander Module (LM) will now go through internal inspections.

The goal of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the third in the series, is to increase our knowledge of the Moon's composition, geology, and prospective resources. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, each contributing unique insights into lunar science.

