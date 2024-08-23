Why ACKO Drive Should Be Your Go-To Platform for Car Purchases

Buying a car often involves a lot of legwork, from visiting multiple dealerships to negotiating prices. This is where online car-buying platforms like ACKO Drive come in.

Are you looking to buy a new car? With so many options available today, the process can get overwhelming. Buying a car often involves a lot of legwork, from visiting multiple dealerships to negotiating prices. This is where online car-buying platforms like ACKO Drive come in.

ACKO Drive aims to simplify the car-buying process. This platform lets you browse cars from multiple brands, compare prices and features, and even book your car entirely online. There's no need to step out or visit multiple showrooms!

Here are the top reasons why ACKO Drive should be your preferred platform for purchasing your next car:



Unbeatable Prices & Best Deals

ACKO Drive partners with authorised car dealers and promises the lowest price possible on your chosen car model. How do they offer such competitive pricing?

ACKO Drive is a 100% online platform with no physical dealerships. This reduces overhead costs related to maintenance, inventory, commissions, etc. The savings are then passed on to customers through lower car prices.

Their partnership with dealers across India also gives them real-time information on inventory levels and availability. Based on this data, they can negotiate the best possible deals, which are transferred to you.

Before you book your car, ACKO Drive will match any lower price you may find elsewhere and give you an extra discount!

Wide Range of Brands & Models

Gone are the days when buying a car meant choosing between two or three popular brands. ACKO Drive brings you a diverse selection of makes and models across segments—hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and more.

You can zero in on cars from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra. Filter by brand, body type, fuel type, or budget to quickly find the car that ticks all the boxes.

With new launches being updated in real-time, you also get to check out the latest models as soon as they hit the market. And you can do all this browsing from the comfort of your home!



Complete Transparency

One primary concern when buying a car is the need for more transparency in pricing. Most dealerships have hidden charges revealed only at the time of billing, leading to nasty surprises and arguments.

ACKO Drive eliminates these hassles by maintaining complete transparency from start to finish. The price on the website is your final price, with no last-minute additions. All additional charges, such as RTO registration fees or insurance premiums, are highlighted upfront.

You can also access detailed breakdowns of on-road price elements like ex-showroom cost, registration charges, etc. This ensures there are no hidden costs later on.



Super Fast Delivery

After you’ve booked your shiny new car on ACKO Drive, the next step is to be eager and anxious to wait for delivery day. Well, fret not! ACKO Drive promises to get you behind the wheel at top speed.

How do they achieve such fast delivery timelines?

Real-time inventory tracking of cars across cities

Streamlined online documentation without paperwork delays

Coordinated logistics with dealer partners

While the industry average delivery period is 2-3 months, ACKO Drive manages the entire process quickly, so you can start enjoying your new car sooner than expected.

They also provide convenient options of free home delivery or driver assistance to take your car home from the dealership.

Easy Modifications & No Cancellation Charges

You’ve booked a red hatchback but now wish to upgrade to the SUV in blue colour instead? No problem!

ACKO Drive allows you to modify your booking with ease. Before invoice generation, you can opt for a different variant, colour, or even a completely different model. The platform offers this flexibility to ensure you get the desired car, not something you later regret.

Similarly, you can also cancel your booking if necessary. Just send a cancellation request before the final invoice, and your booking will be cancelled with zero cancellation fee. Hassle-free modifications and cancellations—can it get any simpler?

Assured Loan Approval

While ACKO Drive gets you a great price on your chosen car model, arranging finances can be another headache. Not when you book through this platform!

ACKO Drive assists you in securing a car loan via partnerships with leading financial institutions. You need to submit your documents online, and they’ll help you through the loan approval process.

This saves you the trouble of running around banks and negotiating interest rates. With options of flexi EMI schemes and minimal paperwork, financing your car becomes quicker and more convenient.

Value Added Services

It’s not just about selling you a car; ACKO Drive aims to deliver a complete package:

Evaluation and resale of an old car: If you wish to sell it, ACKO Drive will inspect it by partner buyers and fetch the best resale value for you.

If you wish to sell it, ACKO Drive will inspect it by partner buyers and fetch the best resale value for you. Insurance assistance: Get help choosing the right car insurance coverage and hassle-free claim processing.

Get help choosing the right car insurance coverage and hassle-free claim processing. Service and maintenance: ACKO Drive Car Service centres provide periodic servicing, general repairs, and Bodyshop requirements. Free pick-up and drop-off are offered!

Conclusion

ACKO Drive simplifies the entire process of buying a car. With its unbeatable prices, vast range of models, complete transparency, super fast delivery, and excellent after-sales service, this platform offers you the ultimate car-buying experience right from the comfort of your home. So ditch the tedious rounds of dealerships and hop onto ACKO Drive to drive home the car of your dreams in the easiest way possible.





