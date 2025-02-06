Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games

Sathish Kumar K. Shines with Double Gold; Anmol Kharb Bags Top Honour as Badminton at 38th National Games Concludes in Dehradun
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Badminton at the 38th National Games 2025 came to an exciting end in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, as some of the country’s finest young shuttlers battled it out for top honors.  

One of the standout performers of the tournament was Sathish Kumar K. from Tamil Nadu, who delivered a breathtaking performance, winning two gold medals. He first teamed up with Aadya Variyath in the Mixed Doubles final, where they faced Maharashtra’s Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang. The match was a thrilling battle of strategy and skill, with Sathish and Aadya securing victory with scores of 21-11, 20-22, 21-8. 

Later in the day, Sathish returned to the court for the Men’s Singles final, where he faced a determined Suryaksh Rawat from Uttarakhand. In what was quite a one-sided affair, Sathish showed composure to clinch the gold, with the scores reading 21-17, 21-17. 

In the Women’s Singles category, Haryana’s Anmol Kharb pulled off a spectacular victory, defeating Delhi’s Anupama Upadhyaya, the tournament’s top seed. The upset saw a straight games loss for Anupama, with scores of 21-16, 22-20 going against her. 

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Shreya Lele and Tasnim Mir fought their way to the podium, securing bronze medals.  

The Men’s Doubles final saw an all-Karnataka clash. Nithin H.V. and Prakash Raj S. emerged victorious against their fellow Karnataka shuttlers Vaibhav and Ashith Surya, delivering an intense, high-energy match that resulted in scores of 21-16, 21-14. The doubles category also saw impressive performances from Uttarakhand’s Sohail Ahmed and Chayanit Joshi, as well as Arunachal Pradesh’s Sai Pavan Karri and Gouse Shaik, who both secured bronze medals.  

In the Women’s Doubles, Karnataka continued its golden run as Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K. put on a dominant performance to claim the top prize, 21-11, 21-13. Their powerful smashes and well-coordinated teamwork proved too strong for Uttarakhand’s Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera, who settled for silver. Meanwhile, Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat, also from Uttarakhand, along with Tamil Nadu’s Arul Bala R. and Varshini V.S., put in remarkable performances to earn bronze medals.
 

