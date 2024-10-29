Qatar and Morocco join forces for the 2024 Year of Culture

This partnership has been made possible with the generous support from Qatar Museums, making every year, including this one, truly remarkable.

This year’s edition of Years of Culture features an array of exciting programs that promise to create unforgettable moments for all involved for the 13th consecutive year. Launched in 2012, Years of Culture facilitates cultural exchanges between Qatar and a different country each year, fostering mutual appreciation and understanding. This year, Years of Culture has broadened its cultural horizons by extending its reach to Morocco, the latest partner of Qatar in this successful project.

This partnership has been made possible with the generous support from Qatar Museums, making every year, including this one, truly remarkable. Thanks to the efforts of Years of Culture, an amazing program has been put together, featuring a wide range of exciting events and activities.

Every year, cultural interactions take center stage as Years of Culture embodies Qatar's belief in the strength of cultural exchange and diversity. For this purpose, Years of Culture ensures a diverse array of events, ranging from art exhibitions to cultural festivals, educational partnerships, and exchanges.

This presents a valuable opportunity for both Qatar and Morocco to showcase their distinct cultures and traditions, offering a deeper understanding to all. It's a chance for them to share their heritage with the world, fostering appreciation and awareness on a global scale.

The Moroccan Night at the Museum, hosted at the Museum of Islamic Art's Atrium and fourth-floor gallery space, epitomizes the essence of this partnership. As part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, this enchanting evening offers a glimpse into the vibrant Moroccan culture, featuring an exploration of the Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace exhibition. It's an opportunity for both countries to share their rich heritage, fostering appreciation and awareness on a global scale.

The Berber Jewelry Collection presents over 200 historical and culturally significant pieces sourced from Morocco's Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment in Rabat. The Royal Palace Collection beautifully reflects the diversity of Morocco, spanning from the Atlas Mountains to the southern provinces.

The highly anticipated Qatar International Food Festival returns to once again revolutionize Qatar's culinary scene with an extraordinary array of gastronomic delights sure to surprise and delight attendees. As the longest-running food festival in Qatar, now celebrating its remarkable 13th edition, this event promises a world-class feast for all.

With over 100 food and beverage kiosks showcasing culinary masterpieces and the opportunity to meet renowned chefs, there's something to tantalize every palate. To complement the amazing food offerings, guests can enjoy daily fireworks displays, interactive workshops, family-friendly entertainment and discover numerous other activities, making it an unforgettable cultural experience for all who attend.

Catering to fashion and design enthusiasts, Years Of Culture recently also presented a new biennial showcase for Qatar's design community. This event offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in world-class exhibitions, commissioned design projects, and much more. Explore hidden talents across various artistic designs and projects, unveiling a realm of creativity waiting to be discovered.

The showcases in the Qatar-Morocco 2024 events allow you to experience cultures from both countries as if you were really there. Dive in and seize this chance provided by Years Of Culture to learn about two distinct enriching cultures.



