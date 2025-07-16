Boss IPTV is one of the most notorious illegal IPTV service providers operating across the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and other regions.

1. Overview

It illegally distributes premium Indian TV content such as Star, Colors, Sony, Zee, SunTV, ETV including all latest Movies, premium sports series (Cricket – IPL, Worldcup, Asiacup etc), TV Shows, Live TV Channels etc and other international premium content worldwide such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, FOX, CBS, HBO, CBS, NFL, NBA, FIFA, causing substantial losses to OTT platforms such as YuppTV and legitimate content owners and government tax revenues.

US Mainstream Networks- ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, PBS on Boss IPTV

Amazon Prime Video

2. Alternate Brand Names Used by Boss IPTV

• Indian IPTV

• Guru IPTV

• Tashan IPTV

• Brampton IPTV

• Vois IPTV

• Punjabi IPTV

• Edmonton IPTV

• Boss Entertainment

• UltrastreamTV

3. Key Individual Involved

Name: Harpreet Singh Randhawa

Nationality: Canadian passport holder; originally from Faridabad, India

Current Location: Calgary, Canada

Harpreet Singh Randhawa – Mastermind behind the Boss IPTV Piracy Racket

Harpreet Randhawa’s Twitter profile (@thehrandhawa) – Links him directly to Chakde TV, Server Center, and Rhysley, further affirming his control over all associated piracy entities

Profile:

- Considered the kingpin of the Boss IPTV piracy racket.

- Operates under multiple identities and corporate structures to mask illicit operations.

- Active online presence including Twitter profile: @thehrandhawa

- Known email: harpreetrandhawa@gmail.com

Business Entities Operated By Harpreet Singh Randhawa:

- Vois Inc. (Canadian entity)

- 2144644 Alberta Ltd. (Canadian entity)

- Server Center Ltd. (Canadian entity)

- Rhysley Couture Pvt Ltd (later renamed Rhysley Pvt Ltd) (Indian entity)

All of these entities are linked to the piracy operations and are part of the illicit IPTV ecosystem orchestrated by Randhawa.

- Chakde TV (YouTube news/entertainment platform run from Canada;)

- eaZeeChat (www.eazee.xyz): A centralized live chat system used for customer interaction, sales promotion, technical support, and reseller coordination for multiple illegal IPTV services operated by Randhawa.

- Other linked entities: Tipsy Times, Mehar

Some of the Websites/Platforms Registered or Used for the piracy operations:

www.bossiptv.xyz

www.indianiptv.net

www.guruiptv.xyz

www.punjabiiptv.xyz

www.tashantv.net

www.bramptoniptv.net

www.servercenter.ca

www.rhysley.org

www.rhysley.com

www.vois.biz

Operations Summary:

- Channel Encoding and IPTV box shipping handled from Canada

- Sales, customer service, technical support, and billing carried out from India (Faridabad, New Delhi, Jalandhar locations)

- Utilized a unified backend (eazee.xyz) for live chats, customer engagement, and reseller management

- All associated websites trace back to IP range 209.153.233.115–118, often hosted under 'servercenter.ca'

- Importantly, the official head office address of Rhysley Pvt Ltd—#201, 628 12 Ave SW, Calgary AB T2R 0H6—is the same as that of Randhawa’s other entities, including Server Center Ltd and Vois Inc., directly linking them all to the piracy racket and confirming Harpreet Singh Randhawa’s central role in orchestrating and operating this network.

4. Financial & Criminal Implications

• Caused millions of dollars in losses to OTT platforms such as YuppTV and major Indian broadcasters.

• Led to tax revenue losses for governments.

• Proceeds suspected to fund criminal and anti-national activities.

5. YuppTV

YuppTV is the pioneer and one of the world’s leading over-the-top (OTT) platform for Indian Content. YuppTV licenses its content predominantly from most of the broadcasters in India, distributing content of premium broadcasters such as Star Network, Sony Network, Zee Network, Sun Network, Indiacast (Viacom 18 Group), ETV (Eenadu Television Network) and many more. YuppTV also distributed one-off premium cricketing events such as World Cup, IPL, Asia Cup and many more across various territories. YuppTV is the legal distributor of around 350+ TV Channels and On-demand content in 8 different South Asian languages globally.

Pirates such as Boss IPTV have been eating into the revenues of legal platforms such as YuppTV leading to millions of dollars loss. The global South Asian broadcast sector loses an estimated $200–$300 million annually due to IPTV piracy. In addition to economic damage, there are serious security concerns: pirated IPTV services often harvest user data—such as credit card information—and are linked to phishing scams, tax evasion, and potentially funding other illegal operations including drug trade and terrorism.

YuppTV has taken a proactive role in identifying major piracy operations impacting international markets and causing substantial revenue losses across the broadcast industry. In this effort, YuppTV successfully tracked one of the most notorious piracy networks—Boss IPTV—which primarily operates in the USA, Canada, and Australia. With strong support from law enforcement and government authorities, YuppTV has initiated legal action against Boss IPTV and its affiliates by filing cases in both India and the USA.

6. Government and Legal Actions in India

- March 9, 2021: Meeting between YuppTV and Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, under direction of Hon'ble MoS for Home Affairs, Mr. Kishan Reddy.

- March 10, 2021: FIR filed by YuppTV against Rhysley Couture Pvt. Ltd. at PS: Cyber Crime, Faridabad, Haryana.

Link to FIR: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/FIR_9-2021-FARIDABAD-CYBER_CRIME_PS-FARIDABAD.pdf

- Raids Conducted by Cyber Crime: Two Rhysley offices raided:

1. India Office / Sales Office: #7 Omaxe World Street, Sector 79, Faridabad, Haryana - 121004.

2. Manufacturing Unit: Plot No. 161, Sector 68, IMT, HSIDC, Faridabad, Haryana - 121004.

- Seizures: Around 13 computers/laptops were seized during the raids. These were sent by Cyber Crime Police to the Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC), Gurugram, for detailed forensic analysis.

- Arrests Made: Six key individuals arrested during the raids:

1. Sumeet Sharma (India Director)

2. Ganesh Nair

3. Harminder Singh Sandhu

4. Anil Kumar Pal

5. Virender Kumar

6. Debobroto Roy

- All were later granted bail.

- April/May, 2021: Complaint letters from major broadcasters including ETV, Viacom18, Star TV, and Zee TV were filed with the investigating officer.

Link to Complaint letters: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/Complaint_Letters-from_Broadcasters.zip

- April 10, April 22 & June 30, 2021: Applications seeking cancellation of bail granted to the arrested individuals filed before the High Court of Punjab & Haryana.

- May 6, 2021: First charge sheet filed.

Link to First charge sheet: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/YuppTV_First_Chargesheet(06-May-2021).pdf

- May 27, 2024: Supplementary charge sheet filed.

Link to Supplementary charge sheet: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/YuppTV_Supplementary_Chargesheet(27-May-2024).pdf

- July 2024: Certified copy of DITAC data obtained by YuppTV through the court. Analysis of this data confirmed extensive piracy operations, including forensic matches to domains, customer chat logs, server access IPs, and VOD content database entries to name a few.

Link to some key evidences compiled from the DITAC data: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/Boss_IPTV_All_Network_Channels_Latest_Piracy_Report.pdf

6. Legal Action in the United States

- May 22, 2025: YuppTV USA Inc. filed civil complaint Case No. 1:25-cv-00912-YK in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Defendants Named:

1. Harpreet Singh Randhawa

2. Vois Inc.

3. 2144644 Alberta Ltd.

4. Server Center Ltd.

5. Rhysley Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Rhysley Couture Pvt. Ltd.)

6. Datacamp Limited (doing business as CDN77)

7. Allstream Business, Inc.

8. Allstream Business USA, LLC

9. Infomir.eu

10. Infomir USA, LLC

Relief Sought:

- Permanent injunction & Damages

- Orders to disable or suspend CDN/IP addresses used for piracy

Link to Complaint filed in USA: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/YuppTV_USA_Complaint(22-May-2025).pdf

7. Some of the Evidence Collected

- Illegal IPTV channel feed logs

- Sales, marketing & billing reports from illegal IPTV services

- Illegal IPTV shipping labels

- Email communications pertaining to illegal IPTV promotions, sales and service (internal and with customers)

- Bank transfer records from Canada

- Ministra (Infomir) portal usage logs

- VOD channel server data

8. Piracy Intensifies Post Legal Action

- Instead of ceasing operations following the raids and legal actions, Boss IPTV has aggressively scaled up its piracy network.

- The platform has not only resumed its services but has expanded its channel lineup, added more VOD content, and diversified its offerings under various brand names, as can be seen in the latest piracy report attached below.

Latest Piracy Report: https://dmca.yupptv.com/DMCA/BossIPTV/Boss_IPTV_Forensic_Summary(DITAC).pdf