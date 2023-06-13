5 Must-Have Apps for Cricket Fans

Keeping in mind the profound enthusiasm for cricket and the surging popularity of cricket apps, we present five essential applications that every cricket fan must have. These apps satisfy the insatiable craving for all things cricket and shed light on the reasons behind the growing demand for cricket apps not only in India but also across the globe.

Cricket, known as the gentleman's game, has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. With its exciting matches, nail-biting finishes, and talented players, cricket has become one of the most popular sports globally.

In India, where cricket is nothing short of a religion, the popularity of cricket apps has soared to new heights in recent years. In fact, India’s love of the sport has made cricket one of the most valuable sports teams, with league’s teams generating valuations of $67 million.

According to recent statistics, in 2023, over 70% of sports app users in India are cricket enthusiasts. With that in mind, we present five must-have apps for cricket fans, catering to a shared insatiable appetite for all things cricket and shed light as to why the popularity of cricket apps in India and beyond is on the rise.

1. Cricbuzz: The Ultimate Cricket Companion

Cricbuzz is undoubtedly the go-to app for cricket lovers. It provides comprehensive coverage of live matches, ball-by-ball commentary, match highlights, and in-depth analysis. With a user-friendly interface and real-time updates, Cricbuzz keeps fans updated on all the action from around the cricketing world.

According to avid cricket fan, Rahul Verma, "Cricbuzz is my lifeline during matches. The live commentary and instant notifications keep me engaged even when I can't watch the game."

2. ESPNcricinfo: The Encyclopedia of Cricket

Considered the encyclopedia of cricket, ESPNcricinfo is a treasure trove of information for cricket fans. It offers live scores, news, interviews, player profiles, match statistics, and much more. With a vast database spanning decades, ESPNcricinfo allows fans to delve into the history of the game, relive classic moments, and stay updated with the latest cricketing news.

Cricket journalist, Priya Kapoor stated, "ESPNcricinfo is my go-to app for all things cricket. It has everything I need to satisfy my cricket cravings."

3. Hotstar: Live Streaming at Your Fingertips

Hotstar, a leading streaming platform, has emerged as a popular choice for cricket enthusiasts. With its live streaming feature, fans can watch matches in real-time, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. Hotstar also offers highlights, match recaps, and expert analysis, making it a one-stop destination for all cricket-related content.

Cricket fan and Hotstar user Rajesh Sharma backs this cricket app and has said, "Hotstar is my gateway to watching cricket. It provides high-quality live streams, and the convenience of watching on my mobile is a game-changer."

4. ICC: Official App of International Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) app is a must-have for fans who want to stay connected to the world of international cricket. It provides live scores, news, exclusive videos, and updates from all ICC tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup.

Cricket enthusiast and ICC app user, Deepika Patel quoted, "The ICC app keeps me updated with all the international cricket action. The live scores and videos are fantastic, and I feel connected to the global cricket community."

5. Dream11: The Fantasy Cricket Destination

Dream11 revolutionized fantasy sports in India and became synonymous with fantasy cricket. With Dream11, fans can create their virtual teams, participate in contests, and compete against friends and other users. The app adds an extra layer of excitement to cricket matches, allowing fans to showcase their knowledge and skills.

Avid Dream11 user Ankit Singh thinks this app is best and said, "Playing fantasy cricket on Dream11 has made watching matches even more thrilling. I get to be the captain of my own team and experience the game from a whole new perspective."

There you have it! Not only do you have our verdict on these top cricket apps but you also have some insight as to why the popularity of cricket apps in India is on the rise. Cricket apps are a breakthrough for Indian culture, reflecting the country's undying passion for the game which the country is so renowned for. Now all you have to do is download the apps, tune in and place your bets.